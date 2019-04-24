Now that the federal Russia investigation has been wrapped up, you might be wondering when Attorney General Bill Barr will testify about the probe. Come Wednesday, May 1, Barr will testify about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's federal Russia inquiry in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to The Hill. It will be the first time that the attorney general will appear before the Senate ever since he released the Mueller report.

The Hill described the upcoming early May testimony as a chance for lawmakers from both parties to question Barr on how he handled presenting the Mueller report to the public. The report, which was released in April, was heavily redacted. The special counsel and his team of prosecutors ultimately concluded that there was no collusion between President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign arm and Russian officials.

Still, the report revealed some major, if not eyebrow-raising, findings about the relationship between Trump's campaign team and Russia. It noted that although there was no collaboration, the "Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome." It added that Trump's "campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts."

More to come...