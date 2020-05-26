Since the British government enforced a nationwide lockdown on March 23 in a bid to help stop spread coronavirus, businesses and schools have been closed. And in line with the guidelines, this also included dentist practices. Now with guidelines changing, when will dentists in the UK reopen?

Dentists in the UK are now closed except for emergency care. In an update from The British Dental Association on March 28, they advised: “All routine, non-urgent dental care including orthodontics should be stopped and deferred until advised otherwise, all practices should establish (independently or by collaboration with others) a remote urgent care service, providing telephone triage for their patients with urgent needs during usual working hours.”

Although dentists are not open in England for non-emergency appointments, on May 22 the CDO (Chief Dental Officer) and The British Dental service “outlined how a phased approach might allow for care to expand and for practices to start seeing their own patients for certain procedures soon.”

Already, many practices could be facing permanent closure and bankruptcy, and dentist closure means many are suffering with pain and discomfort, and some patients are going as far as to take matters into their own hands.

Dental ‘Hubs’ Are Open For Emergency Dental Care

The majority of practices are now closed, but many are still open for emergency dental care. According to the NHS, “The delivery of urgent dental care will be part of a coordinated response to COVID19.” Urgent dental hubs have been set up across the country, but some have not been able to open due to a lack of PPE, Sky News reports. The Guardian also reports, “there are just 423 operational emergency hubs in England, compared with 9,000 dental practices.”

If you're in need of emergency dental care and have a dentist, the best thing to do is get in touch with them to check if they are offering emergency appointments. If they are not, they may still be able to refer you to an urgent dental care hub.

Using NHS 111

If you do not have a dentist or cannot contact them, the NHS recommends using NHS 111. Simply by filling out the online questions about symptoms, they will be able to provide answers to your questions, find out when and where to get help, and contact from a nurse, if required.

The NHS also advises that those in need of emergency dental care out of hours should not call their GP as they will not be able to provide out of hours dental care.

The NHS also advises that if you are experiencing severe pain, heavy bleeding or a suffering from an injury to your face, mouth, or teeth, you should go to A&E to seek treatment.

Social Distancing & Shielding

Because of the nature of dentistry, dentists require to be in close proximity with their patients which means social distancing will not always be possible. The British Dental Association recommends that dentist still open for emergency services should take necessary protections for everyone safety. This includes using PPE, the use of physical separations, and social distancing measure where possible.