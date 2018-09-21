With the highly-anticipated theatrical debut of A Star Is Born — featuring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga — now just weeks away, fans have become impatient to find out when the A Star Is Born soundtrack will become available to the public. The album is said to feature a mix of 19 brand new songs and covers of classic hits, as well as 15 dialogue tracks that highlight specific moments from the film, and won't be released until the movie hits theaters on Oct. 5.

Until then, fans will just have to check out the trailer to get their A Star Is Born soundtrack fix. Yes, the soundtrack will include the two songs that were featured in the film's trailer, "Shallow" and "Maybe It's Time," both of which offer fans a sneak peak into what they can expect from the album ahead of its release.

This new film follows the musical and romantic journey of Jackson Maine (Cooper), a troubled rock star, and Ally (Gaga), a waitress, local singer, and songwriter, who doubts her ability when they first cross paths. It will be the fourth telling of the dramatic A Star Is Born tale. However, with Cooper behind the camera making his directorial debut, the 2018 version stands to be a very strong showing that will bring the story to a whole new generation of viewers.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

While Gaga has long been known as a superstar in the realms of music, the 34-track album notably showcases Cooper's singing (and songwriting) skills — something that fans of the entertainer have never been privy to before. On Aug. 30, Interscope Records released the A Star Is Born tracklist, which credited Cooper's name nine times, indicating that listeners are going to hear a lot of his voice upon the album's release. Check out the complete song listing below:

"Intro" "Black Eyes" – Bradley Cooper "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" "Fabulous French" "La Vie En Rose" – Lady Gaga "I’ll Wait For You" "Maybe It’s Time" – Bradley Cooper "Parking Lot" "Out of Time" – Bradley Cooper "Alibi" – Bradley Cooper "Trust Me" "Shallow" – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper "First Stop, Arizona" "Music To My Eyes" – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper "Diggin’ My Grave" – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper "I Love You" "Always Remember Us This Way" – Lady Gaga "Unbelievable" "How Do You Hear It?" "Look What I Found" – Lady Gaga "Memphis" "Heal Me" – Lady Gaga "I Don’t Know What Love Is"– Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper "Vows" "Is That Alright?"– Lady Gaga "SNL" "Why Did You Do That?" – Lady Gaga "Hair Body Face" – Lady Gaga "Scene 98" "Before I Cry" – Lady Gaga "Too Far Gone" – Bradley Cooper "Twelve Notes" "I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)" – Lady Gaga "I’ll Never Love Again (Extended Version)" – Lady Gaga

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

With the soundtrack and film both right around the corner, fans will be able to listen and fall in love with the collaboration of Cooper and Gaga's voices in the very near future. Unfortunately, those who want to go opening night probably won't have enough time to listen to the soundtrack and learn the lyrics to sing along. But, hey, you can't have everything.