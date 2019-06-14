Taylor Swift fans everywhere were in for a treat when the superstar's new single, "You Need to Calm Down," was dropped at midnight on June 14. But it only took a few hours before fans started asking, when will the "You Need To Calm Down" music video be released? Good news, Swifties, the music video for the singer's latest single will actually be here super soon.

While Swift did release a "You Need to Calm Down" lyric video on the same day that the latest single off of Lover was released, fans were eager to watch a full-fledged music video for the track. Luckily for them, they'll only have to wait a few more days to watch the video in all of its glory. According to Good Morning America, the "You Need to Calm Down" music video will premiere on the morning show live on Monday, June 17. So, be sure to mark your calendars accordingly.

As for why the video didn't come out at the same time as the single (as was the case with her previous hit, "ME!"), Swift explained on an Instagram Live on June 13 that there was a specific reason why fans would have to wait a couple of extra days to watch it. "The video doesn't come out for another couple of days, because I wanted you to hear the song first, then see the video," she told her fans. "Because the video is very worth the wait. There's a lot going on in the video, so I wanted that to be a separate discovery."

Shortly after the single premiered, Swift spoke to Apple's Beats 1 where she explained exactly what "You Need To Calm Down" is about. “I’ve observed a lot of different people in our society who put so much energy and effort into negativity and it made me feel like, ‘you need to just calm down,'" she noted. "You're stressing yourself out. This seems like it's more about you than what you're going off about.”

In addition to sharing new details about "You Need To Calm Down," Swift also revealed some major news about her upcoming album, Lover. During her IG Live session, the singer revealed that the album is set to be released on August 23 and will have 18 tracks. The "Shake It Off" songstress even addressed Lover's tone, saying that it would have a "very romantic" feel to it. "The idea of something being romantic, it doesn't have to be a happy song," she explained. "I think you can find romance in loneliness or sadness or going through a conflict or dealing with things in your life. It just looks at those things with a very romantic gaze."

Additionally, the superstar revealed the cover art for Lover on Instagram, in an image which showcased Swift amongst pastel blue and pink clouds along with "Lover" written in sparkly pink. She captioned her post: "Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 💗 Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this."

While fans will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to listen to Lover in full, Swifties won't have to wait too much longer to check out her soon-to-be released music video for "You Need To Calm Down."