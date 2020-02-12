2018's To All the Boys I've Loved Before took Netflix by storm, winning over rom-com audiences and fans of the Jenny Han book alike. With the much-anticipated follow-up P.S I Still Love You premiering on Netflix on Feb. 12, fans will be treated to even more Lara Jean, Peter, and new potential love interest John Ambrose. And, to make things even more sweet for fans, the third film in the trilogy, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, has already finished filming. Here's our rundown of what we know so far about when To All The Boys 3 will hit Netflix.

P.S. I Still Love You picks up where To All the Boys left off: Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are together, with things going fairly well for the both of them. Things take a turn when Lara Jean suspects something might be going on with Peter, as he spends time with his ex-girlfriend Genevieve (Emilija Baranac) for unknown reasons. At the same time, another boy enters Lara Jean's life: John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean's love letters. Naturally, a love triangle ensues, with Lara Jean caught in the middle, trying to sort out her own feelings and decide what to do about both suitors.

However Lara Jean decides, her story doesn't end there. As Condor recently revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the third film, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, was actually shot back-to-back with P.S. I Still Love You, which means Always and Forever is already in the can, so to speak, and in post-production.

Netflix's focus as of late has been on hyping up the (very appropriate) Valentine's week premiere of P.S. I Still Love You. Because of that, Netflix has been predictably mum with release dates. There hasn't been anything confirmed from either Netflix or cast. The only thing we do know is that the actual shooting is done, and all that's left is post-production, which could certainly take quite a bit of time, depending on many different factors. All that being said, it's not a stretch to hope for an announcement sometime soon.

Previously, Netflix revealed the release date for P.S. I Still Love You around To All the Boys I've Loved Before's anniversary in August of last year. They did so via a short and sweet video posted to their Instagram featuring Condor, Centineo, and Fisher.

Elsewhere on Instagram, almost a month after Netflix's announcement video, Condor posted a photo from one of her last days on set, posing in Lara Jean's room.

She captioned it with a very sweet, heartfelt letter about what it was like to bring the character to life and what the entire process has meant to her.

All in all, Netflix's literal doubling down on the To All the Boys follow-ups is, perhaps, no surprise. Looking back at the film now, almost a year and a half later, it delivered on everything a hit romantic comedy needs: incredibly charismatic leads whose chemistry was (and still is!) off the charts, a wonderfully charming story, and a wonderfully diverse cast that felt refreshing in so many different ways. It will surely be something special to see how the entire story is wrapped up over these next two films.