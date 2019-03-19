After news that a sequel was officially underway, the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel has started filming and the moment couldn't be more exciting for fans who have been waiting to learn more about Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky's budding romance. At the close of TATB, fans witnessed Peter telling Lara Jean that he was in love with her as they kissed and walked off together. The ending left fans to wonder what would become of their romance and it seems that many can't stop thinking about how the two will end up.

For those who may not be familiar, TATB follows Lara Jean, a junior in high school, who writes notes to all of the boys she's had a crush on over the years. However, instead of sending the letters to the intended recipients, Lara Jean hides them in her closet and uses them to cope with her own feelings. Things are fine, until the letters later end up in the hands of Lara's five crushes and her life is changed forever.

On Monday, March 18, Noah Centineo, who plays the role of Peter in the movie, shared the filming news via Twitter, writing, "TATB2 here we come." TATB star Lana Condor (Lara Jean), also seemed to be overjoyed about the film's second-coming, responding to Centineo's tweet with, "i can’t wait to see ya."

It seems that the filming revelation couldn't have come at a more perfect time as fans who continue to await details about the sequel's narrative and premiere date.

While it seems that they may have to wait just a bit longer for that info, Centineo's recent tweet certainly proved to be an exciting moment for many who jumped to Twitter to share their thoughts.

These Twitter fans can't seem to contain their excitement for the upcoming sequel.

Meanwhile, there some other fans who are just excited to see Peter Kavinsky again.

Although it's unclear where the sequel will pick up, Condor shared hints about its storyline back in January of this year, revealing that there will be a "major" love triangle involved. "There's going to be a major new love interest," Condor told ELLE. "The first one was with Josh and Peter, but in the second movie it's going to be a major new character that’s going to challenge Peter quite a bit and fight over me, which is not a bad thing."

During her chat with ELLE, Condor also shared her concerns about how fans will handle the prospect of Lara Jean having a new love interest. She added, "I actually have that fear," she explained. "I’m scared."

In the closing credits of To All The Boys, fans caught a glimpse of John Ambrose McClaren, a boy that both Lara Jean and Peter have known since the fifth grade, show up at Lara Jeans's door with flowers in hand. And although his role was not clear at the end of TATB, clues indicate that the character, who is also a recipient of Lara Jean's letters, will play a much larger role in the film's sequel. The idea of a John Ambrose-Lara Jean storyline should not come as a huge surprise given the context of author Jenny Han's To All the Boys sequel, P.S. I Still Love You. The 2015 book introduces John as a major source of competition for Peter, so its safe to say that things are going to get pretty interesting when the forthcoming film makes its debut.

Despite those details, it's immediately unknown just how closely the Netflix sequel will follow Han's sequel novel. The teaser announcement for the To All The Boys sequel, which Condor shared on Instagram this past December, hinted that Netflix's version of John Ambrose may even look a bit different in his return. At the end of the video, Condor receives a call from an unknown person who she excitedly tells, "You're gonna make the perfect John Ambrose?" The tidbit left many to wonder if Jordan Burtchett would return to reprise the role of John in Part 2 of To All The Boys I've Loved Before or if a new actor would step into the part.

In addition to the snippet, which showcased Condor making a Christmas list, Condor wrote, "It’s happening! So excited to announce #ToAllTheBoysSequel is coming soon....let's do this."

Although Netflix has yet to reveal a premiere date for the TATB sequel, the streaming service did promise that "the next chapter will be worth the wait." And as details continue to slowly come together, To All The Boys fans can certainly agree.