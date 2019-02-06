When the president met with the North Korean leader last summer, the world sat on the edge of its seat as the historic summit unfolded. Ever since, the question has been: when will Trump will meet Kim Jong Un again? Now, there appears to be an answer.

On the night of his State of the Union (SOTU) address, President Trump confirmed that he is planning a second summit with Kim, and it's slated to happen by the end of February, according to his prepared remarks. This time, the pair will meet in Vietnam, although the city has not yet been determined.

In his announcement, Trump credited himself with preventing a theoretical war between the United States and North Korea, and said that he had a "good" relationship the the reclusive state's leader.

"If I had not been elected President of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea," Trump said during his speech. "Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one."

He also confirmed the dates, remarking that "Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam."

Just before his announcement, Trump described what he characterized as "a bold new diplomacy" between the United States and North Korea, during which, he said, "we continue our historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula. Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months."

