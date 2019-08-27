Fire up those ovens and start greasing your pans — The Great British Bake Off is officially back. I don't know about you but I’m super excited to see what cake-related drama the show has in store for Series 10. Channel 4 has already released the names of the baking hopefuls keen to prove themselves in the big white tent, however, one glaring question that hasn’t been addressed is: what is the prize for winning The Great British Bake Off? I did some digging and to be honest, well, the truth is pretty underwhelming.

After enduring the #AlaskaGate trials and lion bread tribulations, it turns out that apparently, the Bake Off winner gets — drum roll please — a cake stand and flowers. No big prize money, no cook book deal, just a stand and a bouquet according to the Metro.

I reached out to a Channel 4 rep for comment regarding the rather anti-climax prize up for grabs, however, they haven't got back to me just yet.

To be frank, I'm genuinely shocked to learn that this is the prize. I mean, really? It’s pretty wild when you think about it, given that literally millions of people tune in to watch the show every season. And then, when you take into consideration just how much the show’s bakers have to go through in order to get to the final, let alone actually win, surely they deserve more than that?

Back in 2014, former Bake Off contestant Martha Collison opened up about the show's prize. She told The Sun: "Everyone is so surprised and thinks there must be some secret cash, but all we really get is a bunch of flowers and a cake stand." However, she explained there were some other major perks to doing the show. "You also kind of become a national treasure just by doing it because everyone in Britain loves the Bake Off so much," Collison added.

Kind of a bummer, TBH. Then again, I have a feeling that if the show worked in a huge cash prize, then it could change the sweet and gentle dynamic of the series; which is one of its biggest selling points in my opinion.

Aside from the official prize Bake Off has actually helped launch the illustrious careers of previous winners, and this year’s winner could be make a pretty penny if they play their cards right.

For example, 2015’s winner Nadiya Hussain has done incredibly well since she was crowned champion by Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry. She used her newfound success to secure cookbook deals, shows with the BBC, a column with The Times magazine, and also occasionally makes appearance on The One Show for presenting gigs. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. She also snagged the biggest job any British baker could ever hope for; baking the Queen’s 90th birthday cake. I know.

Last year, Hollywood and new judge Prue Leith chose Rahul Mandal as their winner. As the The Times reports he has since written his own cookbook, made appearances on TV shows, bagged a recipe column, and become an ambassador for STEM, all while continuing his work as a nuclear researcher.

Series 10 of The Great British Bake Off starts Tuesday, August 27 at 8 p.m. on Channel 4.