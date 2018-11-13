Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming, has gone on sale and to coincide with her book launch, the former first lady rolled out a Becoming 25-piece line of merchandise, (offers sizes S-2XL) filled with clothing and accessories donning inspirational quotes.

Her highly anticipated book chronicles the experiences that have shaped the woman she has become, inviting readers inside of her childhood on the South Side of Chicago, during her time as a young executive that juggled roles in motherhood and work, to how it felt like living and working in the White House. She goes through her successes and failures, both in her family life and in her public persona, and shares what wisdom she has learned along the way.

Seeing how it's an inspirational, motivating book, it only makes sense that Obama created a line of merchandise that tied in some of the famous quotes from the memoir, letting you carry around that kind of encouragement all day long. The collection includes things like enamel pins (one of which is of the Obama family's dog, Bo!) mugs, tote bags, bookmarks, journals, baby onesies, pencils, and a chic collection of womenswear that spans across hats, tees, sweatshirts, and crewneck sweaters.

The full collection is available today, and you can either nab your merch at one of Obama's book tour stops or hop over to becomingmichelleobamashop.com to shop online. All of the net proceeds from the sales will be donated to one of Obama's foundations, Global Girls Alliance, which supports girls' education initiatives across the world. Check out some of the merchandise picks below, and prepare to become inspired.

Create World Crewneck $60 Becoming Michelle Obama Shop With the quote "Work to create the world as it should be," this unisex black crewneck sweater features Obama's challenge to each of us reading: to strive to make the world a better place with our time and actions. The sweater features blue embroidered text across the front, as well as the "Becoming" logo on the wrist. It runs from sizes S-2XL. Buy At Becoming Michelle Obama Shop

Harder To Hate Long Sleeve $50 Becoming Michelle Obama Shop One of the former first lady's key beliefs is that even though the world is full of vast differences, it's hard to hate someone when you get to know them and understand their story. Humanizing and connecting with those that are different from us is important, and this long sleeve shirt will help you remember that. It is available between sizes S-2XL. This unisex shirt features the quote "It's harder to hate up close" from the book, along with her scrawled signature underneath. The "Becoming" logo also runs down the right sleeve. Buy At Becoming Michelle Obama Shop

These inspirational sweaters will be just the thing to keep you cozy and motivated all season long.