In early November, Post Malone added the position "designer" to his resume when he collaborated with Crocs to reinvent the brand's iconic Dimitri clog, and now he's back at it again. The Post Malone X Crocs Barbed Wire Clog is the second collaboration between the multi-platinum-recording artist and arch-supporting shoe brand, and it's even quirkier than the first one.

Taking the Classic Clog and giving it some edge (literally), the artist washed it in a bright yellow color and wrapped it with illustrated barbed wire — just like the wire tattoo inked across his forehead and knuckles. The shoe comes with six unique Jibbitz charms that also tip their hat to the artist, where they symbolize things from his music career or personal aesthetic. The Jibbitz are the decorations you can attach to the holes of the shoes in order to personalize the clogs even further, and if you're a Post Malone fan you will love the charms he chose to include.

The limited-edition style will be available starting Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 2:00 PM ET for $59.99 at Crocs.com and at five select Crocs retail stores in New York, Texas, Florida, and California. But if you want these comfortable shoes in your closet, you will have to act fast. The first ones sold out in a staggering 10 minutes, proving that there are plenty of people out there eager to swap out their sneakers for clogs — especially if they're designed by one of their favorite artists.

The collaboration might seem out of left field, but according to Croc's press release, they thought Post Malone was a natural fit because of how he "is not afraid to poke holes in convention." (Get it?)

Post Malone naturally exudes the brand's “Come As You Are” spirit, which is a campaign where Crocs celebrates individuals who aren't afraid of embracing their authentic selves, spotlighting them with the hopes of getting people to be comfortable in their own shoes. And since Crocs is known for never wavering from its identity, the two make a perfect match.

“Amidst his record-setting year, when Post tweeted ‘U can tell a lot about a man by the Jibbitz in his Crocs’, that really got our attention,” said Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Terence Reilly. “Post Malone is a beloved creator and represents what it means to be comfortable in your own shoes, so collaborating on product design is special."

“If you like something, go get it,” Post Malone said. “I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.”

The first shoes in the partnership were the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog, which was a white shoe stamped with the artist's devil Posty Co. logo in a repeating pattern. It also came with six Jibbitz just like the second one, with charms like a recreation of his "Stay Away" face tattoo and a floating eyeball.

If you want some comfortable but streetstyle-worthy shoes in your life, then mark your calendar for this release. You won't want to miss it.