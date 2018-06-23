It's a good day to be a Game of Thrones fan. On Saturday, June 23, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie said their "I dos" in front of their family and friends. However, the best part may be where Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got married — according to Sky, the couple were wed at Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. However, the reception is being held at Leslie's family's castle. Yes, Ygritte has a castle.

The happy couple and their guests will be celebrating at Wardhill Castle, which has been part of the Leslie family for 900 years, according to the locale's official website. Leslie's father, Sebastian Leslie, told ABC News that he was "thrilled" about the wedding. "It's an absolutely lovely day for us," he told the outlet. Leslie is a descendant of Charles II, according to Sky, and her family's history appears to have played a role in her Scottish wedding. Not only did the couple marry at Rayne Church, near her family's ancestral home, some of the guests wore kilts to the event, including Sebastian, and Harington and Leslie's former co-star Richard Madden.

While the castle is part of her family's heritage, the Leslies currently don't live in Wardhill Castle. According to the official site, the locale can be rented out for events. The site reads,

"Wardhill estate is one of the oldest privately owned estates in North-East Scotland and boasts beautiful parkland around the castle which provides for scenic walks, and managed forestry offering wonderful woodland retreats."

Yes, that means Game of Thrones fans can book a stay at the castle, for the right price. It's not as cool as actually going to the wedding, but it's the next best thing.

Wardhill Castle hasn't released any official photos or video from Harington and Leslie's wedding day, but the venue's Instagram page will give fans an idea of just how beautiful the castle truly is. It appears to be the perfect place for a wedding, and it definitely wouldn't look out of place in Westeros. Knowing that the actors who play Jon and Ygritte are holding their reception in a castle is honestly way too perfect, but, yes, this is real life somehow.

Harington and Leslie first met during filming for Season 2 of Game of Thrones. They officially announced their engagement in September via the Times of London newspaper, and shortly after, Harington appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show where he revealed he had phoned the show's producers to warn them the cast would be needing a day off from filming the final season in order to attend his wedding. It seems the actor stayed true to his promise as several castmembers, including Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, and Peter Dinklage were on hand for the ceremony.

