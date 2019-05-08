The Royal Baby is here, and we finally know what to call it! Just a few days after welcoming their new son, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced that they have named their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. It's a beautiful and unique name for a member of the Royal Family, but what surprised many people about the announcement was the public declaration of the baby's last name. Prince Harry's, and his brother William's, last name (or surname, as they say in the United Kingdom) is not often used in the media or in their personal lives, but Mountbatten-Windsor has some major family history behind it.

Obviously, the Royal Family does not need their surname to be recognized, which is a big reason why some members don’t use one at all, according to the official royal website. Members of the Royal Family that have an official title are not required to have a surname, but those that do not carry the name of Mountbatten-Windsor. The name Windsor derives from George V, who declared in 1917 that “all descendants in the male line of Queen Victoria, who are subjects of these realms, other than female descendants who marry or who have married, shall bear the name of Windsor”.

Mountbatten is Prince Philip’s own surname that he assumed in 1947 when he was naturalized as a British subject and married Queen Elizabeth II. In 1960, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh decided that they wanted their direct descendants to somehow be distinguished from the rest of the Royal Family. It was then declared that those descendants, “other than those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of Prince/Princess, or female descendants who marry,” as reported by the website, would carry the surname of Mountbatten-Windsor.

Earlier on Wednesday, May 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex debuted their newborn to the world during a photocall at Windsor Castle, and the new parents couldn’t have been happier about Archie’s arrival.

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing, and I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Markle said about parenting, as reported by CBS News, adding that Archie has the “sweetest temperament”. He did sleep throughout the entire press conference. "Parenting is amazing,” Harry said. “It's only been, what, two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, and to be able to spend some special time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.” He even said that Archie’s looks have already changed significantly. "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well," he joked.

