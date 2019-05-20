Spoilers ahead of Game of Thrones. The Stark siblings lived to see another day during the series finale of Game of Thrones. And while Bran will rule over Westeros and Sansa over Winterfell, Arya decided to leave her home. Where Arya is going on Game of Thrones was actually established during her time in Braavos. Arya once asked, "Essos is East. Westeros is West, but what's west of Westeros?" So this assassin has decided to parlay her killing career into that of an explorer. And if Game of Thrones is looking for another spinoff, the Arya Stark adventurer series is pretty much already writing itself.

