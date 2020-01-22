Following the suspicious deaths of his parents, sister, and her two young sons, Jeremy Bamber was found guilty of murder in 1986. More than three decades later, the story of what happened to his family has been adapted into six-episode series by ITV called White House Farm. But viewers of the show may be interested to know where is Jeremy Bamber now and what exactly transpired with the White House Farm murders.

On Aug. 27, 1985, Jeremy’s adoptive parents June and Neville, his sister Sheila Caffel, and her six-year-old sons, Daniel and Nicholas, were found brutally murdered in their Essex home. Suspicion initially fell on Shiela, after Jeremy called the police reporting that she had “gone crazy” and that she had a gun. However, as Metro reports, Jeremy's former girlfriend Julie Mugford eventually told police that Jeremy “had planned to kill his parents for his inheritance.” According to the Evening Standard, the sum of their money was £436,000. Julie testified this in court, and added that “Jeremy [had] spoken about sedating his family and setting the farm house on fire, before plotting to hire an assassin to kill them.”

Jeremy was sentenced to 25 years in prison in October 1986, Metro reports, and despite continuing to maintain his innocence, he has since been given a whole-life order with no possibility of release. In recent years, Jeremy and his lawyers have suggested new evidence that could exonerate him from the crime, but he is still serving a life sentence at HM Prison Wakefield in Yorkshire.

Associated Newspapers/Shutterstock

The Jeremy Bamber Campaign, a non-profit organisation fighting for his innocence, claims they reached out to ITV and the production team for White House Farm in order to discuss the content and provide access "brand new forensic reports" and case material, as well as Jeremy himself, but were ultimately ignored. “[W]e believe therefore that the drama can only be based on factually incorrect and very out of date material,” they wrote on their website.

In response, an ITV spokesperson told the Sun newspaper: “This drama series is based on extensive research by the producers, and draws on the memoir of Colin Caffell, the father of the victims Daniel and Nicholas Caffell, In Search of the Rainbow’s End, and The Murders at White House Farm by journalist Carol Ann Lee.”

