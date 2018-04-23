By now, it's probably safe to say that most royal enthusiasts are well-aware of the fact that Kate Middleton gave birth to the royal family's newest member early Monday morning. Besides the excitement surrounding the baby's arrival, some buzz has cropped up about his older sister, too. In light of the new baby's birth, some people are wondering where Princess Charlotte is in line for the throne. It turns out that Charlotte is making history — and she may not even realize it.

Whether Charlotte realizes it or not, the arrival of Windsor's tiniest bundle of joy marks a tremendously important occasion for the 2-year-old princess, according to a recent report by Marie Claire, published several hours after the baby's birth. (And not just because she became a big sister, either.) Because, as Marie Claire reported, with the much-anticipated arrival of Princess Charlotte's infant brother, the angel-faced toddler just became the first female in the history of Britain's royal family to maintain her place in the throne's line of succession following the birth of a male heir.

Jamie Samhan, a royal commentator for CTV, took to Twitter in the wee hours of Monday morning, April 23, to share the news of this exciting feminist win with fellow royal enthusiasts. Suffice to say, Samhan summed up the due cause for celebration quite plainly in her tweet, writing,

This is the first time in history a boy will not precede his older sister in the line of succession #royalbaby

For the record, at this point, Princess Charlotte is fourth in line to assume the throne. And, judging by Monday's recent news of history-making proceedings playing out at Buckingham Palace, it looks like Charlotte won't be relinquishing her spot amid the royal pecking order any time soon. (Barring any future occurrences that might bump her up to No. 3, that is.) As Marie Claire noted in its report, this is a really big deal — both for Charlotte, as well as the royal family at large. Because, historically, a female royal in Charlotte's position would immediately lose her spot in line to a brother — even a younger one.

In 2013, Parliament passed a law that laid the groundwork to, essentially, usher in a new era for Britain's royal family, wherein the hierarchical path to the throne no longer prioritizes gender over age. The legislation stipulated that any royal family members born after October 2011 would adhere to the new parameters, which, in simplest terms, basically means those in line for the throne will precede their younger siblings in the succession sequence, regardless of whether or not they're a woman.

