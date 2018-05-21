There were so many stars out and about on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, but one singer was noticeably absent. Where is Selena Gomez during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards? While she have performed with BFF Taylor Swift at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, for the most part Gomez has been keeping a low profile lately and letting her work do the talking for her.

Gomez has been promoting the second season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, and even contributed a brand new song to the show's soundtrack. "Back to You," a guitar-driven can't-stay-away love song, is the first new music fans have heard from Gomez in 2018. The show's music supervisor Season Kent told Billboard in an interview published May 14 that Gomez's contribution was perfect for the plot of Season 2. "It timed out well and it's a bit of a different sound for her and it's a love song and it really works lyrically so well for the storyline between two characters," she told the publication. "It's a great fit."

While there is no official word on a release date, Gomez has been hard at work on her new album. She told POPSUGAR in May, "I've been in the studio for a year. So I can technically say I have an album, but I don’t know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds."

Becauee of the record's sonic diversity, Gomez told the publication she's been preparing a number of potential singles that are all different. "I’m not just saying that because I feel like, 'Oh, that’s exciting!'" said Gomez. "Every song I’m setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that. So, I don’t know where it’s gonna go, but I can say I have an album because it’s a lot of music.’’

Selena Gomez on YouTube

The multitalented Gomez has been channeling her energy into a number of creative endeavors, and the actor and singer announced a new clothing line with Coach in March. The Fall 2018 line is her first ready-to-wear collaboration with the company, and the collection will include hangbags, leather goods, accessories, and outerwear.

"The offering reflects Ms. Gomez' own personal style, and each piece is imbued with unique touches that speak to Ms. Gomez' unapologetically confident and powerful feminine spirit," Coach said in an anouncement.

Gomez also made a brief return to the the stage on Saturday when her BFF Taylor Swift brought her onstage