If you'd have told me a decade ago that a show centred around baked goods would consistently dominate the TV landscape, there's a high chance I wouldn't take you seriously. However, Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off continues to capture the imagination (and appetites) of the onlooking British public, and the show's 10th series will soon be ready for fans to feast on. The baking competition has endured many changes over the years, however the picturesque surroundings of the famous Bake Off tent have for the most part remained the same. But where is The Great British Bake Off filmed?

According to the Radio Times, the amateur baking competition is filmed in the grounds of Welford Park in the town of Newbury, Berkshire. The show has filmed in the spot since 2014, and despite moving from BBC One to Channel 4 in 2016, show-bosses decided to stick in the same location. Although now known as the setting of TV's most popular baking series, Welford Park boasts a fascinating history, and once belonged to King Henry VIII.

The estate was also used as a temporary home for distressed soldiers during the First World War, however, Welford Park now belongs to the Puxley family, who open up the grounds of their home to the public every February.

As previously reported by Bustle, The Great British Bake Off is coming back for its landmark 10th series, and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return to critique this year's batch of aspiring bakers. Also returning to the Channel 4 show are hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, and according to the Radio Times, season ten is expected to return to our screens later this month for a hefty ten weeks. Although the baking competition has been around for quite a while now, fans shouldn't worry about Bake Off coming to an end anytime soon, because Channel 4 have confirmed the show will remain on air until at least 2021. Yay.

Yes, as reported by the Radio Times, the broadcaster recently signed a new two-series deal with Bake Off producers, Love Productions. The deal ensures that our favourite baking series will definitely return for the next two years, and when commenting on the show's renewal, Love Productions' chief executive, Richard McKerrow, said, "We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 after two great years together. We have been hugely encouraged by the audience response and feedback the show has received during its time on Channel 4," and later added "It seems particularly appropriate to be announcing news of the extension on Channel 4 as we enjoy Bake Off’s tenth anniversary on British television."

According to The Sun, this year's lineup of amateur bakers are yet to be revealed, however, applications for the upcoming 10th season have now closed — and successful applicants were contacted back in February. So, as the new series of Bake Off fast approaches, we can (hopefully) look forward to yet more iconic moments from Britain's most famous gazebo.