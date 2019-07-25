When you travel abroad, the last thing you want to worry about is how you’ll get from the airport to your hotel or Airbnb, not to mention how you’ll get home after a night out in the city you’re visiting. After all, public transportation may not always be available, cabs may be overpriced, and you may just want the convenience of ordering a car on your phone, like your own personal chauffeur. Plus, some cabs or buses only take cash — and you may not have the local currency in your wallet yet. Luckily, ridesharing apps can help you out. If you’re wondering if Uber is available abroad, the answer is a resounding “Yes!” — but it depends where you’re going.

“Ridesharing apps are great for travelers in a strange city,” Scott Mayerowitz, executive news director at The Points Guy, tells Bustle. “Your phone knows where you, are so you can just virtually hail a ride anywhere, even if you aren’t sure where you are.” You can also track the exact route you took and always reach out to customer service if a driver takes you the long way, he says. “Finally, you never need to worry about having cash,” adds Mayerowitz. “I recently rode in a Las Vegas taxi whose credit card machine was mysteriously broken and was forced to pay cash.”

So, whether you’re vacationing or on a work trip outside the U.S., if you want to save time and money, a ridesharing app can help you out. Here’s where one of the most popular, Uber, is available abroad.

If you’re traveling outside of the U.S., including to Canada, Uber has you covered — worldwide, Uber’s available in 700+ cities in 63 countries. Laura Jones, global head of product marketing at Uber, tells Bustle that Uber can help travelers navigate cities abroad with ease. “No matter where you go, the Uber app always stays the same — everything you do within the app is in your chosen language and currency so there’s no confusion about your destination or fare.” She says features like scheduling an Uber ride in advance (up to 30 minutes or 30 days beforehand) and sharing your trip status with family or friends are also beneficial to riders.

“Aside from the traditional ridesharing platform, Uber has unique, experiential offerings available to make your trip seamless and adventurous,” says Jones. “You can unlock exciting ways to explore a new city, including a personal moped tour in India, an on-demand boat ride in Croatia, or the first-ever rideshare submarine, scUber, in Australia.” In addition, Uber Rewards members will soon be able to earn points for every trip and order abroad, she adds, which will give you benefits like priority pickup at airports, price protection, and more.

Outside Of The U.S., Uber is available in:

North America

Canada

Calgary

Edmonton

Gatineau

Hamilton

Kitchener-Waterloo

Lethbridge

London

Montreal

Niagara Region

Ottawa

Quebec City

Red Deer

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Windsor

Winnipeg

Mexico

Aguascalientes

Cabo San Lucas

Campeche

Celaya

Chihuahua

Ciudad Juarez

Ciudad Obregon

Colima

Cuernavaca

Culiacán

Gomez Palacio

Guadalajara

Guanajuato

Guasave

Guaymas

Hermosillo

Irapuato

La Paz

León

Los Mochis

Manzanillo

Mazatlan

Merida

Mexicali

Mexico City

Monterrey

Morelia

Navojoa

Nuevo Vallarta

Piedras Negras

Puebla

Puerto Vallarta

Queretaro

Salamanca

Saltillo

San Luis Potosi

San Luis Rio Colorado

San Miguel de Allende

Tepic

Tijuana

Tlaxcala

Toluca

Torreón

Uruapan

Villahermosa

Zacatecas

Puerto Rico

Mayaguez

Ponce

San Juan

Central & South America

Argentina

Buenos Aires

Mar del Plata

Mendoza

Bolivia

La Paz

Santa Cruz

Brazil

Anapolis

Angra dos Reis

Aracaju

Aracatuba

Arapiraca

Bagé

Barbacena

Barreiras

Bauru

Belem

Belo Horizonte

Blumenau

Boa Vista

Botucatu

Braganca Paulista

Brasilia

Cabo Frio

Campina Grande

Campinas

Campo Grande

Campos dos Goytacazes

Caruaru

Cascavel

Caxias do Sul

Chapeco

Conselheiro Lafaiete

Cornelio Procopio

Criciuma

Cuiaba

Curitiba

Divinopolis

Dourados

Feira de Santana

Florianopolis

Fortaleza

Foz do Iguacu

Franca

Garanhuns

Goiania

Governador Valadares

Guarapuava

Ijui

Imperatriz

Ipatinga

Itabira

Itabuna e Ilheus

Itajai

Itajuba

Itaperuna

ItapipocaIvaipora

Jequie

Joacaba

Joao Pessoa

Joinville

Juazeiro do Norte

Juiz de Fora

Lages

Linhares

Londrina

Macae

Macapa

Maceio

Manaus

Maraba

Marilia

Maringa

Mogi Guacu

Montes Claros

Mossoro

Natal

Nova Friburgo

Palmas

Paranagua

Parauapebas

Parnaiba

Passo Fundo

Patos

Patos de Minas

Paulo Afonso

Pelotas

Petrolina

Petropolis

Piracicaba

Pocos de Caldas

Ponta Grossa

Porto Alegre

Porto Seguro

Porto Velho

Pouso Alegre

Presidente Prudente

Recife

Ribeirao Preto

Rio Branco

Rio De Janeiro

Rio Verde

Rondonopolis

Salvador

Santa Cruz do Capibaribe

Santa Cruz do Sul

Santa Maria

Santarem

Santo Angelo

Santo Antonio de Jesus

Santos

Sao Bento do Sul

Sao Carlos

Sao Jose do Rio Preto

Sao Jose dos Campos

Sao Luis

Sao Paulo

Sobral

Sorocaba

Teresina

Tres Rios

Uba

Uberaba

Uberlandia

Umuarama

Uruguaiana

Varginha

Vitoria

Vitoria da Conquista

Volta Redonda

Chile

Antofagasta

Arapiraca

Arica

Calama

Concepcion

Copiapo

Coyhaique

Iquique

La Serena

Los Andes

Osorno

Ovalle

Puerto Montt

Punta Arenas

Rancagua

Santiago

Talca

Temuco

Valdivia

Valparaiso

Colombia

Barranquilla

Bogota

Bucaramanga

Cachoeiro de Itapemirim

Cali

Cartagena

Cucuta

Ibague

Medellin

Monteria

Pereira

Popayan

Valledupar

Costa Rica

Liberia

San Jose

Dominican Republic

Puerto Plata

Santiago

Santo Domingo

Ecuador

Cuenca

Guayaquil

Quito

El Salvador

San Salvador

Santa Ana

Guatelmala

Guatemala City

Quetzaltenango

Honduras

Tegucigalpa

Mexico

San Miguel

Nicaragua

San Carlos

Panama

Panama City

Paraguay

Asuncion

Encarnacion

Peru

Chiclayo

Cusco

Lima

Piura

Portugal

Valenca

Uruguay

Montevideo

Punta del Este

Europe

Austria

Graz

Innsbruck

Linz

Salzburg

Vienna

Belgium

Brussels

Leuven

Namur

Croatia

Croatian Coast

Zagreb

Czech Republic

Prague

Denmark

Copenhagen

Estonia

Tallinn

Finland

Helsinki

France

Amiens

Angers

Annecy

Avignon

Besancon

Bordeaux

Brest

Cherbourg-Octeville

Clermont Ferrand

Corsica

Dijon

Grenoble

La Rochelle

Lille

Limoges

Lorient

Lyon

Marseille

Montpellier

Mulhouse

Nancy

Nantes

Nice

Orleans

Paris

Perpignan

Poitiers

Reims

Rennes

Rouen

Saint-Quentin

Toulon

Toulouse

Tours

Troyes

Germany

Berlin

Cologne

Dusseldorf

Frankfurt

Hamburg

Leipzig

Munich

Strasbourg

Stuttgart

Greece

Athens

Hungary

Budapest

Ireland

Dublin

Italy

Bologna

Florence

Milan

Rome

Turin

Lithuania

Vilnius

The Netherlands

Amsterdam

Southern Netherlands

Norway

Oslo

Poland

Krakow

Lodz

Lublin

Poznan

Silesia

Trojmiasto

Warsaw

Wroclaw

Portugal

Algarve

Coimbra

Lisbon

Porto

Romania

Brasov

Bucharest

Cluj-Napoca

Iași

Timisoara

Slovakia

Bratislava

Spain

Alicante

Córdoba

Granada

Madrid

Málaga

Seville

Sweden

Gothenburg

Malmö

Stockholm

Switzerland

Basel

Geneva

Lausanne

Zurich

Turkey

Istanbul

Ukraine

Dnipro

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Lviv

Odessa

Vinnytsia

Zaporizhia

United Kingdom

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Birmingham, England

Brighton and Sussex, England

Cambridge and East Anglia, England

Cardiff, England

Edinburgh, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland

Home Counties, England

Leeds, England

Leicester, England

London, England

Manchester, England

Merseyside, England

North East, England

Nottingham, England

Sheffield, England

South Coast, England

South West, England

Stoke-on-Trent, England

York, England

Middle East

Bahrain

Manama

Israel

Tel Aviv

Jordan

Amman

Qatar

Doha

Lebanon

Beirut

Saudi Arabia

Eastern Province

Jeddah

Madinah

Qassim

Riyadh

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Africa

Egypt

Alexandria

Cairo

Canal Cities

Damietta

Delta

Hurghada

Mansoura

Zagazig

Ghana

Accra

Kumasi

Kenya

Mombasa

Nairobi

Morocco

Casablanca

Nigeria

Abuja

Lagos

Republic Of Mauritius

Mauritius

South Africa

Cape Town

Durban

Johannesburg and Pretoria

Port Elizabeth

Tanzania

Dar Es Salaam

Uganda

Gulu

Kampala

East Asia

China

Hong Kong

Macau

Japan

Awaji Island

Fukuoka

Fukushima

Hiroshima

Kobe

Kyotango

Kyoto

Nagoya

Nakatonbetsu

Osaka

Sendai

Tokyo

Yokohama

South Korea

Incheon

Seongnam-si

Seoul

Taiwan

Hsinchu

Kaohsiung

Taichung

Taipei

Taoyuan

South Asia

Bangladesh

Chittagong

Dhaka

India

Ahmedabad

Ajmer

Amritsar

Aurangabad

Bangalore

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Coimbatore

Delhi/National Capital Region

Guwahati

Hyderabad (India)

Indore

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Kochi

Kolkata

Kollam

Kottayam

Lucknow

Ludhiana

Mangalore

Mumbai

Mysore

Nagpur

Nashik

Puducherry

Pune

Surat

Thiruvananthapuram

Udaipur

Vadodara

Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam

Pakistan

Faisalabad

Gujranwala

Hyderabad (Pakistan)

Islamabad

Karachi

Lahore

Multan

Peshawar

Sri Lanka

Colombo

Australia And New Zealand

Australia

Adelaide

Bathurst

Bendigo and Ballarat

Brisbane

Bunbury

Bundaberg

Busselton

Byron Bay

Cairns

Canberra

Coffs Harbour

Darwin

Geelong

Gladstone

Gold Coast

Hervey Bay

Hobart, Tasmania

Horsham

Launceston, Tasmania

Mackay

Melbourne

Mornington Peninsula

Newcastle

Orange

Perth

Port Macquarie

Queenstown

Rockhampton

Shepparton

Sunshine Coast

Surf Coast Shire

Sydney

Tamworth

Toowoomba

Townsville

Wagga Wagga

Warrnambool

Wollongong

New Zealand

Auckland

Christchurch

Dunedin

Hamilton

Tauranga

Wellington

And, aside from Uber, there are also other ridesharing apps abroad that aren’t in the U.S. (at least not yet). For instance, Cabify is available in more than 130 cities across 12 countries, primarily Spanish-speaking ones like Spain, Brazil, and Colombia. Then there is FREE NOW (formerly MyTaxi), which is available in more than 100 cities in nine European countries, including Portugal, Poland, and Spain. And BlaBlaCar, a carpooling service for longer distances, is available in 22 countries, such as Spain and France, where you can catch a ride with a driver going to your ideal destination, from northern to southern Italy, for instance.

“One of the most important qualities for any traveler is flexibility — being able to change or adjust plans to take advantage of any opportunity — and the key to being flexible is often having options,” Glenn Murray-Prior, founder of ACTION CULTURE, tells Bustle. “Luckily, these days, travelers can take advantage of recent trends in transportation, like ridesharing, to connect between places.”

No matter what ridesharing service you use, though, it’s bound to help make your trip abroad more efficient and save you time and money — you can focus on the journey while ridesharing apps can focus on (getting you to) the destination.