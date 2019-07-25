Where Is Uber Available Outside Of The U.S.? Here’s A List Of Every City Outside Of The U.S. You Can Request One In
When you travel abroad, the last thing you want to worry about is how you’ll get from the airport to your hotel or Airbnb, not to mention how you’ll get home after a night out in the city you’re visiting. After all, public transportation may not always be available, cabs may be overpriced, and you may just want the convenience of ordering a car on your phone, like your own personal chauffeur. Plus, some cabs or buses only take cash — and you may not have the local currency in your wallet yet. Luckily, ridesharing apps can help you out. If you’re wondering if Uber is available abroad, the answer is a resounding “Yes!” — but it depends where you’re going.
“Ridesharing apps are great for travelers in a strange city,” Scott Mayerowitz, executive news director at The Points Guy, tells Bustle. “Your phone knows where you, are so you can just virtually hail a ride anywhere, even if you aren’t sure where you are.” You can also track the exact route you took and always reach out to customer service if a driver takes you the long way, he says. “Finally, you never need to worry about having cash,” adds Mayerowitz. “I recently rode in a Las Vegas taxi whose credit card machine was mysteriously broken and was forced to pay cash.”
So, whether you’re vacationing or on a work trip outside the U.S., if you want to save time and money, a ridesharing app can help you out. Here’s where one of the most popular, Uber, is available abroad.
If you’re traveling outside of the U.S., including to Canada, Uber has you covered — worldwide, Uber’s available in 700+ cities in 63 countries. Laura Jones, global head of product marketing at Uber, tells Bustle that Uber can help travelers navigate cities abroad with ease. “No matter where you go, the Uber app always stays the same — everything you do within the app is in your chosen language and currency so there’s no confusion about your destination or fare.” She says features like scheduling an Uber ride in advance (up to 30 minutes or 30 days beforehand) and sharing your trip status with family or friends are also beneficial to riders.
“Aside from the traditional ridesharing platform, Uber has unique, experiential offerings available to make your trip seamless and adventurous,” says Jones. “You can unlock exciting ways to explore a new city, including a personal moped tour in India, an on-demand boat ride in Croatia, or the first-ever rideshare submarine, scUber, in Australia.” In addition, Uber Rewards members will soon be able to earn points for every trip and order abroad, she adds, which will give you benefits like priority pickup at airports, price protection, and more.
Outside Of The U.S., Uber is available in:
North America
Canada
- Calgary
- Edmonton
- Gatineau
- Hamilton
- Kitchener-Waterloo
- Lethbridge
- London
- Montreal
- Niagara Region
- Ottawa
- Quebec City
- Red Deer
- Regina
- Saskatoon
- Toronto
- Windsor
- Winnipeg
Mexico
- Aguascalientes
- Cabo San Lucas
- Campeche
- Celaya
- Chihuahua
- Ciudad Juarez
- Ciudad Obregon
- Colima
- Cuernavaca
- Culiacán
- Gomez Palacio
- Guadalajara
- Guanajuato
- Guasave
- Guaymas
- Hermosillo
- Irapuato
- La Paz
- León
- Los Mochis
- Manzanillo
- Mazatlan
- Merida
- Mexicali
- Mexico City
- Monterrey
- Morelia
- Navojoa
- Nuevo Vallarta
- Piedras Negras
- Puebla
- Puerto Vallarta
- Queretaro
- Salamanca
- Saltillo
- San Luis Potosi
- San Luis Rio Colorado
- San Miguel de Allende
- Tepic
- Tijuana
- Tlaxcala
- Toluca
- Torreón
- Uruapan
- Villahermosa
- Zacatecas
Puerto Rico
- Mayaguez
- Ponce
- San Juan
Central & South America
Argentina
- Buenos Aires
- Mar del Plata
- Mendoza
Bolivia
- La Paz
- Santa Cruz
Brazil
- Anapolis
- Angra dos Reis
- Aracaju
- Aracatuba
- Arapiraca
- Bagé
- Barbacena
- Barreiras
- Bauru
- Belem
- Belo Horizonte
- Blumenau
- Boa Vista
- Botucatu
- Braganca Paulista
- Brasilia
- Cabo Frio
- Campina Grande
- Campinas
- Campo Grande
- Campos dos Goytacazes
- Caruaru
- Cascavel
- Caxias do Sul
- Chapeco
- Conselheiro Lafaiete
- Cornelio Procopio
- Criciuma
- Cuiaba
- Curitiba
- Divinopolis
- Dourados
- Feira de Santana
- Florianopolis
- Fortaleza
- Foz do Iguacu
- Franca
- Garanhuns
- Goiania
- Governador Valadares
- Guarapuava
- Ijui
- Imperatriz
- Ipatinga
- Itabira
- Itabuna e Ilheus
- Itajai
- Itajuba
- Itaperuna
- ItapipocaIvaipora
- Jequie
- Joacaba
- Joao Pessoa
- Joinville
- Juazeiro do Norte
- Juiz de Fora
- Lages
- Linhares
- Londrina
- Macae
- Macapa
- Maceio
- Manaus
- Maraba
- Marilia
- Maringa
- Mogi Guacu
- Montes Claros
- Mossoro
- Natal
- Nova Friburgo
- Palmas
- Paranagua
- Parauapebas
- Parnaiba
- Passo Fundo
- Patos
- Patos de Minas
- Paulo Afonso
- Pelotas
- Petrolina
- Petropolis
- Piracicaba
- Pocos de Caldas
- Ponta Grossa
- Porto Alegre
- Porto Seguro
- Porto Velho
- Pouso Alegre
- Presidente Prudente
- Recife
- Ribeirao Preto
- Rio Branco
- Rio De Janeiro
- Rio Verde
- Rondonopolis
- Salvador
- Santa Cruz do Capibaribe
- Santa Cruz do Sul
- Santa Maria
- Santarem
- Santo Angelo
- Santo Antonio de Jesus
- Santos
- Sao Bento do Sul
- Sao Carlos
- Sao Jose do Rio Preto
- Sao Jose dos Campos
- Sao Luis
- Sao Paulo
- Sobral
- Sorocaba
- Teresina
- Tres Rios
- Uba
- Uberaba
- Uberlandia
- Umuarama
- Uruguaiana
- Varginha
- Vitoria
- Vitoria da Conquista
- Volta Redonda
Chile
- Antofagasta
- Arapiraca
- Arica
- Calama
- Concepcion
- Copiapo
- Coyhaique
- Iquique
- La Serena
- Los Andes
- Osorno
- Ovalle
- Puerto Montt
- Punta Arenas
- Rancagua
- Santiago
- Talca
- Temuco
- Valdivia
- Valparaiso
Colombia
- Barranquilla
- Bogota
- Bucaramanga
- Cachoeiro de Itapemirim
- Cali
- Cartagena
- Cucuta
- Ibague
- Medellin
- Monteria
- Pereira
- Popayan
- Valledupar
Costa Rica
- Liberia
- San Jose
Dominican Republic
- Puerto Plata
- Santiago
- Santo Domingo
Ecuador
- Cuenca
- Guayaquil
- Quito
El Salvador
- San Salvador
- Santa Ana
Guatelmala
- Guatemala City
- Quetzaltenango
Honduras
- Tegucigalpa
Mexico
- San Miguel
Nicaragua
- San Carlos
Panama
- Panama City
Paraguay
- Asuncion
- Encarnacion
Peru
- Chiclayo
- Cusco
- Lima
- Piura
Portugal
- Valenca
Uruguay
- Montevideo
- Punta del Este
Europe
Austria
- Graz
- Innsbruck
- Linz
- Salzburg
- Vienna
Belgium
- Brussels
- Leuven
- Namur
Croatia
- Croatian Coast
- Zagreb
Czech Republic
- Prague
Denmark
- Copenhagen
Estonia
- Tallinn
Finland
- Helsinki
France
- Amiens
- Angers
- Annecy
- Avignon
- Besancon
- Bordeaux
- Brest
- Cherbourg-Octeville
- Clermont Ferrand
- Corsica
- Dijon
- Grenoble
- La Rochelle
- Lille
- Limoges
- Lorient
- Lyon
- Marseille
- Montpellier
- Mulhouse
- Nancy
- Nantes
- Nice
- Orleans
- Paris
- Perpignan
- Poitiers
- Reims
- Rennes
- Rouen
- Saint-Quentin
- Toulon
- Toulouse
- Tours
- Troyes
Germany
- Berlin
- Cologne
- Dusseldorf
- Frankfurt
- Hamburg
- Leipzig
- Munich
- Strasbourg
- Stuttgart
Greece
- Athens
Hungary
- Budapest
Ireland
- Dublin
Italy
- Bologna
- Florence
- Milan
- Rome
- Turin
Lithuania
- Vilnius
The Netherlands
- Amsterdam
- Southern Netherlands
Norway
- Oslo
Poland
- Krakow
- Lodz
- Lublin
- Poznan
- Silesia
- Trojmiasto
- Warsaw
- Wroclaw
Portugal
- Algarve
- Coimbra
- Lisbon
- Porto
Romania
- Brasov
- Bucharest
- Cluj-Napoca
- Iași
- Timisoara
Slovakia
- Bratislava
Spain
- Alicante
- Córdoba
- Granada
- Madrid
- Málaga
- Seville
Sweden
- Gothenburg
- Malmö
- Stockholm
Switzerland
- Basel
- Geneva
- Lausanne
- Zurich
Turkey
- Istanbul
Ukraine
- Dnipro
- Kharkiv
- Kyiv
- Lviv
- Odessa
- Vinnytsia
- Zaporizhia
United Kingdom
- Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Birmingham, England
- Brighton and Sussex, England
- Cambridge and East Anglia, England
- Cardiff, England
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Home Counties, England
- Leeds, England
- Leicester, England
- London, England
- Manchester, England
- Merseyside, England
- North East, England
- Nottingham, England
- Sheffield, England
- South Coast, England
- South West, England
- Stoke-on-Trent, England
- York, England
Middle East
Bahrain
- Manama
Israel
- Tel Aviv
Jordan
- Amman
Qatar
- Doha
Lebanon
- Beirut
Saudi Arabia
- Eastern Province
- Jeddah
- Madinah
- Qassim
- Riyadh
United Arab Emirates
- Abu Dhabi
- Dubai
Africa
Egypt
- Alexandria
- Cairo
- Canal Cities
- Damietta
- Delta
- Hurghada
- Mansoura
- Zagazig
Ghana
- Accra
- Kumasi
Kenya
- Mombasa
- Nairobi
Morocco
- Casablanca
Nigeria
- Abuja
- Lagos
Republic Of Mauritius
- Mauritius
South Africa
- Cape Town
- Durban
- Johannesburg and Pretoria
- Port Elizabeth
Tanzania
- Dar Es Salaam
Uganda
- Gulu
- Kampala
East Asia
China
- Hong Kong
- Macau
Japan
- Awaji Island
- Fukuoka
- Fukushima
- Hiroshima
- Kobe
- Kyotango
- Kyoto
- Nagoya
- Nakatonbetsu
- Osaka
- Sendai
- Tokyo
- Yokohama
South Korea
- Incheon
- Seongnam-si
- Seoul
Taiwan
- Hsinchu
- Kaohsiung
- Taichung
- Taipei
- Taoyuan
South Asia
Bangladesh
- Chittagong
- Dhaka
India
- Ahmedabad
- Ajmer
- Amritsar
- Aurangabad
- Bangalore
- Bhopal
- Bhubaneswar
- Chandigarh
- Chennai
- Coimbatore
- Delhi/National Capital Region
- Guwahati
- Hyderabad (India)
- Indore
- Jaipur
- Jodhpur
- Kochi
- Kolkata
- Kollam
- Kottayam
- Lucknow
- Ludhiana
- Mangalore
- Mumbai
- Mysore
- Nagpur
- Nashik
- Puducherry
- Pune
- Surat
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Udaipur
- Vadodara
- Vijayawada
- Visakhapatnam
Pakistan
- Faisalabad
- Gujranwala
- Hyderabad (Pakistan)
- Islamabad
- Karachi
- Lahore
- Multan
- Peshawar
Sri Lanka
- Colombo
Australia And New Zealand
Australia
- Adelaide
- Bathurst
- Bendigo and Ballarat
- Brisbane
- Bunbury
- Bundaberg
- Busselton
- Byron Bay
- Cairns
- Canberra
- Coffs Harbour
- Darwin
- Geelong
- Gladstone
- Gold Coast
- Hervey Bay
- Hobart, Tasmania
- Horsham
- Launceston, Tasmania
- Mackay
- Melbourne
- Mornington Peninsula
- Newcastle
- Orange
- Perth
- Port Macquarie
- Queenstown
- Rockhampton
- Shepparton
- Sunshine Coast
- Surf Coast Shire
- Sydney
- Tamworth
- Toowoomba
- Townsville
- Wagga Wagga
- Warrnambool
- Wollongong
New Zealand
- Auckland
- Christchurch
- Dunedin
- Hamilton
- Tauranga
- Wellington
And, aside from Uber, there are also other ridesharing apps abroad that aren’t in the U.S. (at least not yet). For instance, Cabify is available in more than 130 cities across 12 countries, primarily Spanish-speaking ones like Spain, Brazil, and Colombia. Then there is FREE NOW (formerly MyTaxi), which is available in more than 100 cities in nine European countries, including Portugal, Poland, and Spain. And BlaBlaCar, a carpooling service for longer distances, is available in 22 countries, such as Spain and France, where you can catch a ride with a driver going to your ideal destination, from northern to southern Italy, for instance.
“One of the most important qualities for any traveler is flexibility — being able to change or adjust plans to take advantage of any opportunity — and the key to being flexible is often having options,” Glenn Murray-Prior, founder of ACTION CULTURE, tells Bustle. “Luckily, these days, travelers can take advantage of recent trends in transportation, like ridesharing, to connect between places.”
No matter what ridesharing service you use, though, it’s bound to help make your trip abroad more efficient and save you time and money — you can focus on the journey while ridesharing apps can focus on (getting you to) the destination.