Since her debut in March 2017, a bronze sculpture of a girl has become an inspirational phenomenon in New York City. It was initially situated staring down the Charging Bull, an icon of Wall Street on a traffic island in Lower Manhattan. But as of Tuesday night, you won't find her there anymore. The "Fearless Girl" statue is moving, this time to a permanent home in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

The 4-foot-tall statue of the young girl standing confidently with arms akimbo is the creation of sculptor Kristen Visbal who installed it shortly after President Trump's inauguration for last year's International Women's Day. The little girl became an instant sensation for tourists, as well as a symbol of female empowerment and equality, particularly in the context of corporate America.

There's no word yet on exactly when the little girl will assume her new home on Wall Street, but the Associated Press reported that it will be sometime before the start of the new year. Until then, a plaque with her footprints remains in front of the bull. Underneath, it reads, "Fearless Girl is on the move to The New York Stock Exchange. Until she's there, stand for her."

Visbal was actually commissioned to erect the statue by State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), an investment firm located next to its original home on the downtown traffic island. The purpose, they said, was to highlight "the power of women in leadership and the potential of the next generation of women leaders." Though it has since become a widely praised piece of public art, its origins have had some questioning whether the company behind it was living up to its feminist message.

At the time of the installation, SSGA managed $2.5 trillion in assets, but only five of the 28 people on its leadership team were women. That number has since shifted to six out of a 33-person team.

More to come ...