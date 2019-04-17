Coachella Weekend One is in the rear-view, so celebrities and music fans are prepping for this weekend's festivities and fashions. Ariana Grande's appearance featuring a *NSYNC reunion minus Justin Timberlake was the buzziest thus far, and "Arichella" remains the performance to beat. Ariana Grande also dropped NASA-themed merch at Coachella (sizes S to 2XL available). So if you're an Arianator who missed the April 14 show and the shirts, and can't attend her second appearance on April 21, do not despair. There are plenty of YouTube clips available from the performance and Grande's merch store is now selling the NASA items.

The singer released several long-sleeved shirts, a short sleeve tee, a hoodie, a windbreaker, and a pair of futuristic space glasses. If you were all about Forever 21's NASA collection, you are going to want to snag every single item in Grande's seven-piece space assortment, too.

Grande's NASA merch range starts as low as $40 and goes up to $75. The designs mesh Grande's logo, graphics, and vibes with those of NASA and, well, space. It's an excellent execution of both of their disparate styles, which never eclipse one another. The collection is perfectly Ari and perfectly NASA at once.

However, the collection also features pieces that promote a powerful feminist message.

Courtesy of Ariana Grande

Here is the back of the short-sleeved tee promoting her status as the youngest Coachella headliner ever while offering a female-focused twist on astronaut Neil Armstrong's famous utterance when he walked on the moon.

In addition to celebrating a career accolade and promoting feminism, Grande also reminds us how much fun space, science, and style can be. Each piece also looks like something the singer herself has worn or would wear. Her current signature move of pairing roomy tops with skinny, over-the-thigh boots totally influenced this collection. But you can wear these shirts with apparel already in your closet and design a look that is totally your own.

1. Ariana Grande x NASA Vintage Tie Dye Crewneck

Ariana Grande x NASA Vintage Tie Dye Crewneck $70 Ariana Grande Buy At Ariana Grande

This top has a splotchy pink base with black designs on the front and sleeves. It features Grande's name and a planetary imagery.

2. Ariana Grande x One Giant Leap Crewneck

Ariana Grande x One Giant Leap Crewneck $70 Ariana Grande Buy At Ariana Grande

Grande twice updated and modernized Armstrong's aforementioned famous phrase, which is also featured on the front and back of this shirt, to include women.

3. Ariana Grande x NASA Glitch T-Shirt

Ariana Grande x NASA Glitch T-Shirt $60 Ariana Grande Buy At Ariana Grande

The gray shirt with pink and purple swirls is cool and will work with leggings or skinnies and beat up combat boots.

4. Ariana Grande x NASA I'ma Need Space T-Shirt

Ariana Grande x NASA I'ma Need Space T-Shirt $40 Ariana Grande Buy At Ariana Grande

Back up, back up. The singer needs some space. The collection's lone short-sleeved tee features the singer's name in the NASA font with other futuristic detailing while spotlighting her history-making performance on the back.

5. Ariana Grande x NASA I'ma Need Space Hoodie

Ariana Grande x NASA I'ma Need Space Hoodie $75 Ariana Grande Buy At Ariana Grande

The oversized gray hoodie has a low key front and boasts NASA logo on the reverse.

6. Ariana Grande x NASA Space Anorak

Ariana Grande x NASA Space Anorak $70 Ariana Grande Buy On Ariana Grande

A light, comfy, and stylish windbreaker is all you need on rainy days, cool mornings, and chilly nights. Ditch yours and replace it with Grande's option. It might eventually be vintage since it's marked by the dates of her appearances. So that's an added benefit.

7. Ariana Grande x NASA Sunglasses

Ariana Grande x NASA Sunglasses $50 Ariana Grande Buy At Ariana Grande

Clear, wraparound glasses are also offered as part of this range and they will complete any look.

According to the product descriptions on the merch store, the pieces will ship out in four to five weeks upon ordering. So hop to it, because Grande's NASA merch is truly out of this world. Her Coachella-closing performance on April 21 will likely be the same.