The news that Baddie Winkle would be the latest person to take part in a pretty major beauty collaboration hit us last week, and TBH I think most of us interested in makeup would say this is one of the most exciting things to happen all year. The 90-year-old Instagram influencer, who promotes living life joyfully and stylishly no matter your age, has teamed up with Inc.redible (the brand who makes Nails Inc) to launch three of her own new products. Here's where to buy Baddie Winkle's Inc.redible products in the UK, along with everything you need to know about the range.

The "No Bad Days" collection is launching to celebrate Pride, and has been inspired by Baddie’s great outlook on life and her desire to brighten up your day. The range is small but perfectly formed, with three products for skin, complexion, and lips.

Let's start with what I predict will be my favourite product: the Baddie's Got The Gold Rainbow Trail Highlighter Palette. As Baddie is basically the queen of glow, it makes sense that one of her three launches is a highlighting palette. Buttery soft and highly pigmented, this palette not only features beautiful champagne and pink hues, it also has a contour shade thrown in there, so you can create an amazingly defined, highlighted look. And at £15, it is actually totally affordable, too.

Inc.redible

Next up is the AMAZING Double Perks Rainbow Printed Anti-Ageing Boob Mask, at nine pounds. Yep, the sheet mask trend really has gone there! The pack does literally come with two rainbow masks, which are infused with vitamin C to brighten, firm, and moisturise your boobs. Who knew you needed a mask for your assets until now?!

Inc.redible

Baddie's third and final product appears pretty understated for her, but it's just as cool, and so nostalgic. Remember those rollerball glosses you used to use in your early teens? Well, Baddie has taken us back to those '90s and early '00s days by introducing her Rolling It Back The Original Rollerball Gloss, at £8. Not only does this smell like sweet strawberries (and hence, taste delicious I'm guessing), it also contains vitamin B to nourish lips while providing an ultra-glossy finish.

Inc.redible

While the products and formulas look impressive, the packaging also knocks it out the park, with bold colours and fun lettering.

And the best thing about the range? In the month of Pride (June), Inc.redible will be donating 5% of profits from the range to Trevor Project, the leading organisation providing crisis prevention services to member of the LGBTQ community under the age of 25 in the U.S. Yuuussss.

Inc.redible

While the range is being stocked at Sephora in America, on UK shores it will be available at nailsinc.com from Thursday, 6 June 2019. If I were you, I would pounce pretty quickly on the range when it drops, however, as it's set to be a sellout. Twitter users are already going mad for the range, praising Inc.redible for their awesome new collaboration.

Long live Baddie!