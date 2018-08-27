If you've ever decided to bake a tray of cookies, the temptation to eat that delicious cookie dough is sometimes just too much to bear. Ben & Jerry's took that desire to an entirely new level and mixed those majestic chunks into some creamy vanilla ice cream. But what if I were to tell you that B&J's are testing something heavenly... they're going to release those glorious globs of dough in little snackable pieces. I know, I can't contain my excitement either, so where to buy Ben & Jerry's Snackable Cookie Dough in the UK?

Yeah, about that. Don't cry, but the only place in the world that has access to these divine chunks right now is the birthplace of all things B&J's —Vermont. If you don't know your American geography, Vermont is one of six states that comprise New England in the northeastern corner of the U.S.

And for those that reside in this state, they are often blessed with all the new flavours and inventions that the company conjures up, including these blessed snackable cookie chunks available in the classic Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. Even though they're available in limited quantities at the state's Scoop Shops, according to PopSugar, it's not going to stop me from packing my stuff and moving to Vermont, ASAP.

I mean, this is coming from the company that literally invented the cookie dough ice cream combo, thanks to an anonymous fan suggesting this mix in 1984, according to the company's "epic history" of the mystical concoction.

Cultura/Shutterstock

As sad as it is, it's understandable since these products are in their "testing" phase. B&J's are not going to release them nationwide — let alone worldwide — until they receive feedback on the recipe to straighten out the kinks before an official release. The company have been sending out tester packages to a selection of "foodstagrammers," including Junk Banter and Snack Betch.

Speaking in a press release via Brit + Co, innovation manager Jody Eley acknowledged that "fans have been asking for 'just the chunks' for a while now," and confirmed that they will be "bringing cookie dough to our Vermont shops to start [and] if it does well, it may be available online and in other distribution channels later this year."

In other words, if you — and the rest of the UK — make your collective voices heard, there's a chance you'll see these beauties nestled in the frozen aisle.

Apparently on sale for $5 in 1/2 pound bags, Brit + Co can at least give some insight into what this magnificent invention contains. It's the exact same dough found in the tubs, and it's also "100 percent safe to eat thanks to the use of heat-treated flour and pasteurised eggs," praise be. There are "eight servings per bag" and are extremely easy to snack on thanks to a magical zip lock.

As the future of these cookie dough snacks is slightly uncertain, I'm totally my way to the famous Waterbury Factory in Vermont to sample this greatness. I need my fix, alright.