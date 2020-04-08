Snacking is a vital and important part of each day and so it's best you do your due diligence when choosing which sweet treat to snarf down — especially when it comes to chocolate. Considering the generous selection offered by most confectioners, it's easy to feel a bit overwhelmed by choice so let me take the responsibility off your hands and tell you how to get birthday cake Kit Kats in the UK because who says you have to be one year older to eat birthday cake?

Purveyors of international sweets GB Gifts came through with this special Kit Kat and are selling it online for £3.99 each. Despite the hefty price tag, owing to it being imported from the U.S., they're currently out of stock but you can sign up to be kept in the loop re when it's available again.

In all honesty as a strong believer in the long held maxim "if it ain't broke don't fix it", I'm often a bit underwhelmed when brands choose to mess with classic flavours. However, Kit Kat choosing to eschew their legendary crispy wafers and perfectly sweet chocolate in favour of a totally wild edition: birthday cake, is something I can get down with.

Birthday cake flavour, popular over in the U.S., is a celebration of the cake flavour simply known as "birthday" which is vanilla sponge, lots of buttercream, and rainbow sprinkles for days. Sounds like a hell of a party am I right?

This slightly left of field translation of Kit Kat's usual combo is no surprise to any true Kit Kat fans because the brand has become synonymous with not only interesting flavour combinations — but also partnering up with other brands.

Take for example Lotus Biscoff flavoured Kit Kats, another import which is positively slurp worthy. So go on, feel like it's your birthday every day with this slice of heaven. You're worth it, babes.