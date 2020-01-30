KitKat is the kind of classic confectionary brand that isn't afraid to push the boundaries. They've long been experimenting with different shapes, sizes, and flavours of their chocolatey treat and, much to the delight of chocolate fans, they've now launched a Lotus Biscoff KitKat and it may just be their best invention yet. But the question is, where can you buy the Lotus Biscoff KitKat?

Chocolate, wafers, and a thick layer of Lotus Biscoff sounds like a match made in heaven. Sadly, however, there's bad news for UK foodies, as the delicious new snack is sadly sold out at the time of writing. According to the Mirror, the Lotus Biscoff KitKat is imported all the way from Dubai and the only online store that sells them, GB Gifts, is currently out of stock. You can leave your email address with them here and they'll contact you when the delights are back in stock, which is likely to be pretty soon, considering how quickly they sold out.

I have also contacted Nestlé's press department for any information on how we Brits can get hold of a Lotus Biscoff KitKat and I'll let you know as soon as I've heard anything back.

These kind of fun inventions are nothing new for KitKat or Lotus Biscoff.

Towards the end of 2019, KitKat teamed up with British high street faves John Lewis to create the KitKat Chocolatory, which gave consumers the chance to make luxury, bespoke, and handmade KitKats for a limited time only.

Lotus Biscoff have been involved in all sorts of partnerships over the years, the best of which, IMO, is the cheesecake you can get from Waitrose. Delish.