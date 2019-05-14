Whether you're eight or 85, there's something that most can agree on. Disney will never get old. From princesses to Mickey and Minnie, once you love Disney, you love it for life. Now, you can join celebrities and designers showing their love with Disney's new Disney Parks Designer Collection. Famous faces like Heidi Klum and well-known designers like Coach, Betsey Johnson, and Vera Wang have partnered with Disney and its parks to create specially made Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears that are the perfect way to add some celebrity flair to your collection of Disney merchandise.

Disney's new Disney Parks Designer Collection has tapped some of fashion's most famous designers alongside Disney-loving celebrities and artists to create limited release Mickey and Minnie ears. Each pair of ears from the collection will be a custom creation from the celebrity, designer, or artist, and Disney will be rolling out a new pair of ears each month beginning May 24 and continuing until summer 2020.

As for the first pair of ears, those will be courtesy of Harveys, a California-based brand that makes everything from handbags to lifestyle items. Harveys, however, may be most well-known for its seatbelt bags which are, as the name suggests, bags made from seatbelts. Obviously, the new Disney x Harveys Mickey ears will also feature the recycled material and will be dropping on May 24.

Courtesy of Disney

If you're concerned about only being able to shop the new Disney ears at parks, don't be. You'll be able to shop all of the new designs online at Shop Disney (but also in both the California and Florida parks, of course). As for the pricing of the new designs, there is a wide range. According to a press release from Disney, the new designs will range from $58 to $600.

Of course Harveys isn't the only recognizable name who will be working with Disney on the ears. High-end designers have also joined in on the Mickey and Minnie fun.

Courtesy of Disney

Designer Betsey Johnson will also be releasing a pair of ears that fans can get a sneak peek of, and they're so Johnson's signature style. With sequin black and white polka dots and ruffled, hot pink trim, these ears are perfect for lovers of her vibrant, fun designs.

Courtesy of Disney

While not quite created yet, Disney also teamed up with famous bridal designer Vera Wang to create a special pair of bridal ears. "I am both thrilled and honored to have partnered with them to create the Vera Wang Disney wedding veil with the iconic mouse ears so symbolic of their global brand," Wang says in a press release, "The hand sewn crystal and pearl embroidery, together with the same silk and tulle fabrics that we use in our wedding gowns, bring a sense of authenticity and beauty to this signature headpiece. To brides and collectors alike, this is a special item to treasure and celebrate!”

Courtesy of Disney

If bling is your thing, Heidi Klum's bedazzled ears are definitely going to need to be in your Disney collection. "Bedazzling the most famous ears in the world is like a dream come true for me," Klum says in the same press release, "I am still pinching myself. To all Mickey and Minnie fans — I hope you love wearing them as much as I do.”

Courtesy of Disney

If you want to get your hands on the new Disney Parks Designer Collection, mark your calendar for the first drop on May 24 and get ready to shop online or at your nearest park. Keep your eyes open each month for a new set of designer ears, though. From Heidi Klum to Vera Wang, there are some serious gems in this collection.