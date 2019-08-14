PSL season is pretty much here. Pumpkin and pumpkin spice everything is upon us — from lattes to cereal to candles. Beauty fans can get in on the pumpkin trend, too. Dunkin' is dropping Pumpkin Munchkin lip balms because of course it is. There's really nothing better than soft, smooth, and hydrated lips that smell like fall's signature, warm 'n' cozy scent.

According to Pop Sugar, donut and coffee lovers can grab the Pumpkin Munchkin Lip Balm set for $6 at participating Dunkin' locations on Aug. 14. How will you know if your local Dunkin' haunt has the balms? Here's everything you need to know so you can procure a pair. It's basically a matter of being geographically desirable.

The lip balms will be available at Dunkin' stores in cities that start with the letters that also comprise the word "pumpkin." The cities are as follows, according to the Dunkin' news site: Providence, RI; Upperco, MD; Marietta, GA; Pleasant Hills, PA; Kissimee, FL; Indian Trail, NC; New York; and Boston, since that's the brand's hometown. So if you happen to reside in or near any of those cities, you will be able to get your pumpkin on — literally.

The exact locations are here. The Pumpkin Munchkin Balms will be available while supplies last.

While summer still has a good five weeks left, PSL season can't get here fast enough for Dunkin' and its guests. The balms are part of a promotion where the eight aforementioned Dunkin' outposts are temporarily rebranding as "Pumpkin'" to usher in the fall and the core scent and flavor that defines it. The first 250 customers at these locations are also treated to a free small hot or iced pumpkin-flavored coffee. Dunkin' diehards are truly able to indulge in all of the pumpkin-y goodness that the brand has to offer. This promotion might cause even the staunchest Starbucks devotee to change their coffee shop allegiance — if only for a day.

If you aren't in NYC, Providence, Marietta, or any of the participating cities, don't despair. Don't cancel all of your plans for the day in order to embark on a road trip in search of the balms, either. Dunkin' sells a similar lip balm set in its online store. You can nab the Cinnamon Swirl and Pumpkin lippies as a set for $4.99. These balms come in the cutest coffee cup packaging, too. They are almost as good as your wake up cup.

This isn't the first time that the coffee chain has dabbled in beauty products. Dunkin' previously dropped Munchkin lip balms in the spring.

If you happen to get your hands on the Pumpkin Munchkin balms, you should totally swipe them across your pout immediately. With cooler temperatures on the horizon, it really is a good idea to get into the habit of using lip balm on the daily. Lip balm keeps you pucker soft, supple, and healthy during harsh conditions. The Pumpkin Munchkin lippies take it up a notch by adding a delish and spicy scent.

Here's to hoping that Dunkin' eventually sells these Pumpkin Munchkin balms through its online store.