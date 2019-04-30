With summer slowly approaching, it's time to start thinking about which seasonal snacks to stock up on. Nachos are an obvious go to, but can often be a pain when trying to choose the right dips and cheeses to accompany the tortilla chips. But that's where Daily Dairy Holland come in, as they have combined guacamole and gouda cheese into one product so here's where to buy guacamole cheese in the UK.

Yeah... about that. From what I can gather, it looks like UK cheese connoisseurs won't be able to experience this wonderful concoction as at the moment as it's only available in the States. As food media site Delish reports, Daily Dairy's Amanti Guacamole Cheese will be available at supermarket chain The Fresh Market this Wednesday (May 1), in 161 stores and for a limited time only. At $24.99/lb, customers will be able to purchase the cheese as a full wheel or "sliced to buy in wedges by the pound."

I've reached out to Fresh Market and Daily Dairy for any news on whether this heavenly cheese will be hitting British shelves anytime soon, but have yet to receive a reply from Daily Dairy. A rep from Fresh Market told Bustle that unfortunately they don't know whether the guacamole cheese will be available in the UK.

While this may feel like a hit to your taste buds, at least you can kinda replicate the flavour by combining the ingredients of the recipe by getting some gouda cheese and pairing it with blended avocado, lime juice, chilli, onion, and garlic. Sure, it won't be the same as actually buying the guacamole cheese itself, but you gotta make do with what you're given.

Although I really hope that this cheese does make its way to the UK at some point, as Yahoo! Finance pointed out that this cheese may actually be a healthy alternative to complementing your nachos with melted cheese and a guacamole dip. While the site didn't get a reply from The Fresh Market in regards to the nutritional information, based on the ingredients they came to the conclusion that "this guacamole-blend cheese could be a little healthier, especially if the avocado replaces some of the saturated fats with heart-healthy unsaturated ones."

Gabriel (Gabi) Bucataru/Stocksy

If you're really in the mood for something combined with guacamole here in the UK, from what I've found it seems that Doritos deffo have you covered thanks to their Collisions line which includes guacamole-infused tortilla chips (and yes, they're also green). The only downside is that they share a bag with habanero chilli flavoured chips, so you'll have to pick them out if you're not a fan of spicy chilli.

And when it comes to the world of unusual UK cheeses, there are surprisingly plenty of peculiar blends to choose from. If you're in the mood for a dash of alcohol in your cheese, look no further than The Cheshire Cheese Company's Gin & Lemon Cheshire Cheese and The Great British Cheese Company's Wensleydale with Raspberry & Prosecco. And if you happen to live in Shropshire or North Wales, make sure you visit local markets where The Weird & Wonderful Cheese Co. sells their products because, if you hadn't already guessed, the sell some pretty strange flavours of cheese

So while it seems that you probably won't be getting your hands on any guacamole cheese anytime soon, at least there are plenty of British alternatives.