Becca Cosmetics has announced it is collaborating with Khloe Kardashian and her best friend Malika Haqq to create a new collection of makeup products. Both the brand, Khloe, and Malika all took to Instagram to announce the news, which has sent fans wild. But what is in the range, and when and where can you buy Khloe Kardashian's Becca Collection in the UK?

The collection, much like many of Becca's makeup products, is focused dreamy highlights and getting that elusive glow. It includes two face palettes, both of which contain two blusher hues, one highlighter and a bronzer, as well as two nude and two red lipsticks, and some bronzing/highlighting shapes for an amazing sunkissed glow, or on point contour.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news to her 83 million followers, Khloe wrote: "SURPRISE! 🌟 Finally, I can reveal my secret project with my BFF @ForeverMalika! This is our very first Collab together and I’m so blessed to have this moment in time forever with my BFF!! We've partnered with @BECCAcosmetics to create the Limited Edition #BECCABFFs collection - the perfect product pairings to unlock your best glow✨ Drops 12.22 at BECCAcosmetics.com and @UltaBeauty! Available globally in January. Follow @BECCAcosmetics for a first look at product! #BECCAPartner"

Becca then followed up with a series of promotional images and videos that showed the products as well as the best friends discussing their line.

While the line is set to drop in the U.S. on Dec. 22 at the brand's website and in Ulta stores, us Brits were left wondering if we would be able to get our hands on it at all (as is always the way!).

Luckily, a spokesperson for Becca confirmed to me that not only will UK costumers be able to buy the entire line, we don't have too long to wait either.

Although the seven piece collection won't be arriving this side of Christmas over here (sob), it will be arriving on British soil in the new year, on Jan. 17 What's more, it will be an exclusive to everyone's favourite beauty site Cult Beauty.

What I love most about this upcoming collection is that it caters to different skin tones, lighter and darker shades in the palettes, and different undertones in the lipsticks.

This is not the first time Becca has collaborated with a famous face in this way. The brand hit the mainstream and peaked in popularity arguably after famous blogger Jaclyn Hill teamed up with them for a line. There was an eyeshadow and face palette, and of course the iconic Champagne Pop single highlighter, which was born from this line and has reigned supreme ever since.

Becca is also well know for its work with Chrissy Teigen. She has had two collections (with another coming) with the makeup giant, creating face palettes, lip products and body products.

The brand is the go-to for unleashing your glow, so I can't wait to see how the Khloe and Malika BFF collection compares to previous products.