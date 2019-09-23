When it comes to the world of confectionary and sweets, KitKats, aren't on the good tier, or the great tier, they're sat firmly on the God tier. I won't hear otherwise. They're the perfect afternoon snack when you need a little boost, or a break. But what if I told you that this excellent treat has just gotten even better? There are new flavours to choose from with thanks to the launch of new made-to-order KitKats in time for Christmas. 1,500 new flavours to be precise. Truly, we are not worthy.

The made-to-order bars can be designed in KitKat's new online Chocolatory where customers can choose from nearly 1,500 different flavour combinations and four different chocolate varieties — milk, dark, white and ruby. You will then be able to personalise your eight finger bar with ingredients including shortbread pieces, salted caramel chunks, honeycomb and rose petals to name but a few. There will also be new special edition KitKats coming in some pretty delicious flavours, including Nuttylicious, Billionaire’s Treasure, Jewels of the East, Springtime in Japan, Whisky & Ginger, and Zingtastic Gin & Tonic. According to the Guardian, the made-to-order bars will cost £14, with prices for the special edition bars starting at £7.50.

An IRL KitKat Chocolatory will also be coming to 30 John Lewis stores across the country and Chocolate Story in York. In a statement given to the Independent, Rachel Costello, John Lewis partner and gift food buyer, said of the launch: "I think our customers will love these exciting new flavours from such an iconic, much loved brand and the experience of making their own KitKat. There are so many options that everyone can find their perfect flavour. These special KitKats will make fun and unique Christmas gifts and stocking fillers." As well as being able to customise the chocolate, you'll also be able to customise the wrapping that it comes in, which means you'll be able to create a super personal and unique chocolate.

KitKat

Discussing the decision to launch the new luxury range, KitKat's UK head Cheryl Allen told the Guardian: "KitKat was launched in the 1930s and one of the reasons it has endured for so long is because it has been able to evolve. These are luxury, handcrafted chocolates and I think it will positively surprise people how far you can stretch this brand." However, despite the move into luxury, Allen was clear the brand still intends to remain an affordable fave. "We are very clear that the bulk of our [chocolate] business remains in the mainstream. This is a differentiated and premium product that is made to order," she said.

Rabia Khan, Head of KitKat Chocolatory for Nestlé UK & Ireland said of the launch in a statement: "KitKat is our biggest brand and this is the biggest news for KitKat since the introduction of the KitKat Chunky exactly 20 years ago. We know how much people enjoy experimenting with new and exciting KitKat flavours and the KitKat Chocolatory offers a whole new, premium KitKat experience as well as the chance to create your very own personalised break and have it delivered right to your door."

The KitKat Chocolatory is available from 26th September until 24th December in John Lewis and from 27th September at York’s Chocolate Story, and online from November.