In a time when everything feels like a bit of a mess, politically at least, it's always good to know we've got ice cream. And news that Lotus Biscoff, whose trademark speculoos is slowly wrapping it's biscuity and delicious tendrils around the world, now has its own range of ice cream is even better. By my question is, where can you buy Lotus Cookie Butter ice cream in the UK?

I'm not going to beat around the biscuity bush here guys. The truth is, you can't get tubs of Lotus Cookie Butter ice cream (nor its companion flavours, Chocolate Brownie, Salted Caramel, Belgian Chocolate Chip, and Blueberry Cheesecake) in the UK at this moment in time. Not all is lost for you though because there's a very worthy substitute to hang a fang on in the wait for those tubs of joy to hit our frozen aisles.

Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Sticks come in boxes of three so you should probably get one box per person because when you hear about these delights you might well want to hoard.

These delicious ice creams, according to the Lotus Biscoff website, are filled with creamy ice cream with a fabulous swirl of crunchy Biscoff spread. This slice of heaven on a stick is then coated with creamy dreamy Belgian chocolate which is impregnated with bits of Biscoff biscuit.

Good lord those people on the development team over at Lotus HQ really know what to do with their own brand speculoos.

So apart from being as fun to say as it is to eat, what exactly is this Biscoff/speculoos? Well according to the Independent the treat comes from the mind of Belgium native Els Scheepers who rose to fame when she appeared on Belgian television programme De Bedenkers (The Inventors, a bit like the Belgian equivalent of Dragon's Den) in 2007. Lotus bakeries were so amazed by the deliciously naughty recipe that they approached her about making it a sellable product. The rest, as they say, is history.

As Lotus Biscoff finds its many uses and adaptations, the wait is on for not only their tubs of cookie butter ice cream but also other new exciting products.