Love it or hate it I bet you that there's a Costa within 10 miles of where you live. Actually there are probably several within 10 miles of where you live. The coffee and food giant's branches are all over the country and abroad. Providing convenient and fast caffeination for the nation. The thing about this industry though is there really is a heck of a lot of competition. Especially when it comes to standing out and making your products seem extra special. And Costa's new autumn menu is doing just that. With a whole bunch of exciting and delicious new snacks, treats, and libations.

Can you believe it's autumn already? Can you be-leaf the leaves are turning curly, crispy, golden, brown? Me effing neither you guys and TBH, I'm a bit bereft to be saying farewell to long summer nights and sweltering days outdoors. Oh well, move on. Cold weather means all kinds of delicious treats to indulge in and Costa totally has your back on this. With an array of delicious new bits and bobs sure to warm you from the inside. And also, if I'm honest, help build up a little bit of that cute AF winter blubber to keep you cosy during the colder months.

As a part of their new menu, the team over at Costa HQ is launching three signature "bonfire spiced" drinks. These include a bonfire spiced latte, a bonfire spiced old brew, and a bonfire spiced hot chocolate. I guess you're wondering what in the name of autumn "bonfire spiced" means? Well you're not alone and I jumped on over to Costa's official website to look see.

"With its signature spicy punch, its rich caramel toffee flavour, and with a sprinkle of cinnamon, cloves, cardamom and ginger, all topped with a dash of caramel and cinnamon, this drink will keep coffee lovers satisfied throughout autumn."

Costa

Ah OK so it's basically pumpkin spice with a different name. I get you. But hey fans of yummy spice combos who are also vegan, rejoice. Because you can have the above drinks vegan, thank goodness.

In terms of food they aren't letting consumers down. Oh hell to the no. Their brand spanking new Vegan Chocolate, Caramel & Hazelnut Cookie which is gooey AF but with added crunch to "invigorate the taste buds."

They are also super excited about their new Chocolate & Caramel Bun and their Seriously Chocolaty Cake which is a super moist and rich chocolate sponge cake, smothered in salted caramel chocolate fudge frosting and a generous sprinkling of chocolate curls.

Costa

However the jewel in their autumnal crown will have you falling for Costa like all those leaves are falling from the trees. Because guys, they are making a limited edition Lotus Biscoff Muffin. Wow. Take the floor Costa, we stan. OK just pop a bib on before you read their description because you are 100 percent about to drool your face off.

According to website, the "deliciously spiced muffin will have Lotus Biscoff lovers thrilled as it contains a surprise centre of Lotus Biscoff spread and is topped with smooth toffee icing and an actual Lotus Biscoff biscuit."

Costa

With all these choices and then some, looks like autumn is going to be an absolute ripper.