Where To Buy 'Love Island' Bikinis & Swimwear As Seen On The Actual Islanders
Love Island has been back on our screens for almost three weeks, providing the nation with plenty of dating ups and downs. It's hard enough trying to keep up with who's coupling up with who, but when it comes to the fashion, it's pretty impossible to stay on top on things. Luckily, I've done all the hard work for you and scoured the web to find out where to buy all the Love Island bikinis and swimwear worn by this year's female contestants.
Thanks to the series' partnership with Missguided, quite a few of the bikinis and swimsuits are easy to find. But a couple of stand-out swimwear items are a little harder to source due to being designed by small independent labels. Saying that, every single look chosen by the Love Island women is completely affordable with most styles costing under £25.
As you've probably come to expect from Love Island contestants, there are also some pretty out-there styles ranging from stomach-baring swimsuits to seriously plunging designs. Unfortunately, I couldn't include every single piece of swimwear that has featured in the past three weeks as there are just too many. But here are the best poolside looks that the Love Island women have offered up so far.
1Samira's Leopard Print Swimsuit
Love Island favourite Samira Mighty rocked the hell out of this leopard print number. It's currently got £10 off so hurry before it inevitably sells out.Buy Now
2Rosie's Checked Bikini
Rosie Williams immediately stood out in this black-and-white printed set. And now you can copy her exact look by heading over to Pretty Little Thing.Buy Now
3Georgia's Plunging Swimsuit
This swimsuit may be relatively covered up from the front but turn around and there's really not much to it. If that's exactly the look you want, it's unfortunately sold out but keep refreshing the site for a restock.Buy Now
4Dani's Printed Two-Piece
The moment Dani Dryer opened our eyes to blowdrying lashes was a revelation on a number of levels. Not least because if offered a glimpse of this bright printed bikini from SheRocks.Buy Now
5Hayley's Crochet Set
Hayley may have left the villa but her swimwear still lives on. Throw your hair up like the Hughes and chuck on this high-necked crochet set for when you're feeling something a little different. Probably not one to sunbath in, though.Buy Now
6Laura's Cut-Out Suit
Laura's tummy-baring swimsuit is a surefire way to end up with bizarre tan lines if you decided to lay out in it, but I love it anyway.Buy Now
7Rosie's Blue Choice
Label Eleven
Rosie ditched the usual 'Love Island' Missguided look here, choosing a cut-out cobalt blue option from independent brand Label Eleven instead. You might be noticing a common thread here, but again, this one's probably more for when you're in the shade.Buy Now
8Megan's Kardashian-Approved Swimsuit
Designed by a brand regularly worn by the Kardashian clan, Megan's peach lace-up swimsuit is a little pricier than the other options (but quite possibly worth it).Buy Now
9Dani's Sequinned Bikini
Sequins are the ultimate look-at-me statement and I'm totally here for it. Follow in Dani's footsteps and pick up this Missguided two-piece before it's too late.Buy Now
10Samira's Striking Swimsuit
Samira loves a good swimsuit and this bold blue design is a winner in my eyes.Buy Now
11Ellie's Frill Fest
Look pretty in pink with this feminine (and very affordable) two-piece.Buy Now
12Georgia's Sunny Style
Yellow can be a tough hue to pull off but Georgia Steel wears this summery bikini like a champ. The strap detailing is especially cute.Buy Now
13Hayley's Sparkly Bikini
Hayley Hughes' glittering two-piece almost blinded viewers. You can get the same effect for just £25.Buy Now
14Georgia's Tropical Look
Georgia donned yet another Missguided look, choosing a suitably tropical bikini perfect for sunbathing.Buy Now
Whether you're into bandeaus or bra-like bikinis, or you just want to try out a new print, take some inspiration from the 2018 Love Island women this summer. See you by the pool.