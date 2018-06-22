Love Island has been back on our screens for almost three weeks, providing the nation with plenty of dating ups and downs. It's hard enough trying to keep up with who's coupling up with who, but when it comes to the fashion, it's pretty impossible to stay on top on things. Luckily, I've done all the hard work for you and scoured the web to find out where to buy all the Love Island bikinis and swimwear worn by this year's female contestants.

Thanks to the series' partnership with Missguided, quite a few of the bikinis and swimsuits are easy to find. But a couple of stand-out swimwear items are a little harder to source due to being designed by small independent labels. Saying that, every single look chosen by the Love Island women is completely affordable with most styles costing under £25.

As you've probably come to expect from Love Island contestants, there are also some pretty out-there styles ranging from stomach-baring swimsuits to seriously plunging designs. Unfortunately, I couldn't include every single piece of swimwear that has featured in the past three weeks as there are just too many. But here are the best poolside looks that the Love Island women have offered up so far.

ITV/Jaded Rainbow Leopard Lace-Up Swimsuit £40 Jaded London Love Island favourite Samira Mighty rocked the hell out of this leopard print number. It's currently got £10 off so hurry before it inevitably sells out. Buy Now

ITV/Missguided Peace + Love Grey Deep Plunge Swimsuit £45 Missguided This swimsuit may be relatively covered up from the front but turn around and there's really not much to it. If that's exactly the look you want, it's unfortunately sold out but keep refreshing the site for a restock. Buy Now

ITV/SheRocks Passion Fruit Bikini £25 SheRocks Swimwear The moment Dani Dryer opened our eyes to blowdrying lashes was a revelation on a number of levels. Not least because if offered a glimpse of this bright printed bikini from SheRocks. Buy Now

ITV/Missguided Beige High Neck Crochet Bikini Set £25 Missguided Hayley may have left the villa but her swimwear still lives on. Throw your hair up like the Hughes and chuck on this high-necked crochet set for when you're feeling something a little different. Probably not one to sunbath in, though. Buy Now

ITV/Missguided Grey Extreme Cut-Out Swimsuit £22 Missguided Laura's tummy-baring swimsuit is a surefire way to end up with bizarre tan lines if you decided to lay out in it, but I love it anyway. Buy Now

ITV/Label Eleven Raise The Bar Bikini Set Label Eleven £35 Rosie ditched the usual 'Love Island' Missguided look here, choosing a cut-out cobalt blue option from independent brand Label Eleven instead. You might be noticing a common thread here, but again, this one's probably more for when you're in the shade. Buy Now

ITV/Missguided Black Sequin Triangle Bikini Set £25 Missguided Sequins are the ultimate look-at-me statement and I'm totally here for it. Follow in Dani's footsteps and pick up this Missguided two-piece before it's too late. Buy Now

ITV/Missguided Yellow Tropical Minimal Thong Bikini £18 Missguided Yellow can be a tough hue to pull off but Georgia Steel wears this summery bikini like a champ. The strap detailing is especially cute. Buy Now