Love Island remains on of the most popular shows on TV, and one of their biggest successes in recent years has been their dedicated range of merch. While everyone and their dog has their hands on a personalised Love Island water bottle (myself included), that's not the only merchandise available now. In fact, as well as other personalised items such as suitcases, cosmetics cases, and phone cases, Love Island has now launched a range of makeup, so you can get the hottest looks from the villa in your home. Here's where to buy Loveburst, Love Island's makeup range.

Let's first discuss the range as a whole. Loveburst is a range of makeup that is proudly 100 percent cruelty free, and it is made in Italy. The collection is designed in order to "amp your look up," and features eight products, four of which are available now, and four of which are coming soon.

The 'coming soon' products consist of cream eyeshadows, a body bronzing spray, and two epic eyeshadow palettes. The two palettes, which are named "Thrill" and "All Heart," are a fairly priced £25 each, and are probably my pick of the bunch simply from first impressions. The "Thrill" palette particularly caught my eye, thanks to its gorgeous shimmering brown hues, champagnes, and matte pinky plums.

Loveburst

The creamy eyeshadows, which are also set to launch soon, come in three shades (Copper Crush, Love Smash and Nudinium) and are the perfect creamy alternative to the powder palettes. The shade Love Smash, a rose gold hue, has my name all over it, TBH.

Next up are the lip products, which are all available already. The Coupled Up Lip Duo actually has a really cool concept; you pick a matte lip shade (there are eight options), and then a lip topper (most of which are glittery) to form your perfect pairing. And if you suffer from dry lips, you can treat your pout before you apply colour using the Pillow Kiss Tinted pH Lip Balm. The balm claims to boost your lips' moisture, and to adapt to the colour of your lips to offer a "your lips but better" subtle colour.

Last but not least are the bronzing products, which are of course necessary for all Love Island loyalists. Not only is there a bronzing powder for the face (called "On Show"), there's also a Body Bronzing Spray, which is designed to offer an even golden glow all over the body in just a few spritz.

Loveburst

Luckily, the Loveburst products are fairly easy to get your hands on, as they are available to buy from the official Love Island merchandise store, as well as on a dedicated Loveburst website.

As mentioned, half of the products have still not officially launched as of yet, and if I were you, I'd keep an eye on those eyeshadow palettes.

So if you're planning on going out and grafting, I'd invest in some official Love Island makeup to get your game face on.