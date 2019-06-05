Getting involved with Love Island is a bit of a risky business. Not only is will is eat up your evenings for the whole summer, but will also potentially lead to becoming completely immersed in the world of the villa and everything about it. I bet you will find yourself becoming low-key obsessed with the styling. And I don't just mean the islanders' swimwear, I mean the merch that they get along with their starring role. So guys, you will be revealed to know that buying the official Love Island merchandise is easier than you might think. Because, the internet.

Love Island isn't just for summer. The online store makes available merchandise for year-round gifting.

The online store makes available lots of the bits and bobs you see on the show as well as some other things you totally didn't know you need.



And, if you're interested in more than accessories, it's also super duper easy to get your hands on the swimwear you see on screen, including Lucie's pink surfer suit and Yewande's gorgeous jungle print bikini, both of which the girls were seen rocking the 2019 promo shoot.

Oh, and it doesn't stop there. Oh no. Because if you found yourself feeling pretty envious of Flack Attack's stunning denim dress seen in the opening ep of this series, you're in luck. Well, if you have £498 lying around, that is. But fear not, there are plenty of cheaper alternatives to re-create the look with, including one from Missy Empire. Phewf.

Anyway, back to merch. Because once you have the clothes, you need to extra bits to go along with it, right?

Here's my rundown of the best items from the official Love Island merch line.

1. Personalised Water Bottle Official Love Island Water Bottle £15 Love Island Website Available personalised in either pink, orange, or blue. Not only useful, but stylish AF. Hydration is key. And now it's cute too.

2. Official Love Island Suitcase Official Love Island Suitcase £55 Love Island Website Make sure nobody nicks your suitcase by mistake next time you go on holiday to your very own island of love. Ever struggle to find your suitcase at the airport? Well why not get a suitcase with your name on? In perfect Love Island font.

3. Official Love Island Phone Case Official Love Island Phone Case £10 Love Island Website Show off your Love Island stan realness with this cute AF case in perfect Love Island font. You know when you're on your phone and you want people on the tube to know exactly who you are? Just show it in your phone case babe.

4. Official Love Island Washbag Official Love Island Washbag £12 Love Island Website Store your beauty products in style with this cute AF case that will go with every look. You can never have enough wash bags. Especially when they come with your name emblazoned on them.

5. Pillow Kiss Tinted PH Lip Balm Pillow Kiss Tinted pH Lip Balm £13 Love Island Website Pink to make your relevant interested gender wink. Hayoooo. Get a cute AF pout as well as more snogs than your average love islanders with this gorgeous lip balm.