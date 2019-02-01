Around 18 months ago, a much-loved skincare brand disappeared from the UK. But now, Ole Henriksen is back with a rebranded range aimed at targeting all of your skin-related concerns. So where can you buy Ole Henriksen and what products should you race to get your hands on?

Named after its Danish founder, Ole Henriksen is renowned for being one of the first brands to incorporate Vitamin C into its products. Loved by celebrities, make-up artists, and people everywhere, the range is now being reintroduced to the UK via Boots. According to the Daily Mail, the product line — which released on Feb. 1 — had 10,000 people on its waiting list, so you might want to hurry before it all sells out.

Ole Henriksen has split its products into four colour-coded collections, with each targeting a different problem. The Truth Collection (orange) contains Vitamin C-infused products for brightening skin while the Nurture Collection (pink) is aimed at hydrating sensitive and dry skin types. The Transform Collection (blue) will help even out the tone of your skin and the Balance Collection (green) is designed to help those with acne. Prices range from £13 to £59 and there are currently 26 products for sale at Boots.

"We believe that this new range is a great fit for the direction in which we see beauty going in 2019," Joanna Rogers, Boots UK's commercial director and vice president of beauty and gifting, said in a statement. "The products are fun, fresh, natural, and deliver great results. There is a real trend emerging for products that promote wellbeing as well as looking after our skin and the Ole Henriksen products really fit the bill for this."

The range includes several stand-out products. Ole Henriksen's Truth Serum is one of the brand's bestselling formulas. Containing vitamin C, collagen, and extracts of green tea, use it daily for a bright glowing complexion.

The Banana Bright Eye Crème is also included in the Truth Collection. It launched in 2018 and quickly gained a following for its ability to wake up the eye area. It also doubles up as a base for concealer, foundation, or any other make-up you're looking to apply. Henriksen even recommends applying it after make-up, telling Vogue: "You'll notice how it brightens and improves skin's elasticity."

If you're looking to reduce your skin's oiliness, head straight to the Nurture Collection. The Cold Plunge Pore Mask is the equivalent of wrapping ice cubes around your face. It contains antioxidant-rich botanicals that can reduce pores and mattify the skin. Simply leave the clay mask on for 15 minutes, rinse off with cool water, and watch that unwanted oil disappear.

The ultimate cleanser comes in the form of the brand's Wonderfeel Double Cleanser. Also acting as a make-up remover, its cold cream will take off even the hardiest of waterproof formulas while giving the skin a nice deep cleanse. Plus there's no need to worry about stripping your skin of its essentials as the ingredients list is full of delicate choices.

Once you've carried out your nightly cleanse, you're probably going to want a moisturiser that will nourish your skin all night long. Enter Ole Henriksen's Goodnight Glow Retin-Alt Sleeping Creme. The "alt" stands for retinol alternative bakuchiol, reports Vogue, which is a plant-based ingredient that houses only the positive parts of retinol. It also targets dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Catch you at the checkout.