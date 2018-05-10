At this point, let's give Rihanna a crown and a permanent cushy seat at the throne because she's already the queen of setting trends in both the fashion and beauty spheres. The pop star turned entrepreneur will likely become the queen of underthings, too, with Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie line coming out really soon.

It's not even fair anymore. Once Rihanna sprinkles her magic and slaps her name onto anything, it's an instant hit. Take her all the rage Fenty Beauty brand and best-selling Puma x Fenty sneaker collections, for example. BadgalRiRi is a winner because she's always keeping consumers of every size, shape, and complexion in mind with her business ventures. Her latest project, the size-inclusive Savage x Fenty line, will be no exception. Set to officially launch on May 11, the sultry assortment of bras, undies, bodysuits, and more will have anyone who gets their hands on the merch feeling as sexy as the bombshell herself.

But before you transform into one of Rih's sex kittens, you've got to know exactly where to snag the line. With fans dying to fill their closets with all of the unmentionables, it's likely going to be a bloodbath purchasing the collection.

Launching worldwide, Savage x Fenty undergarments will be available exclusively via the SavageX website. Unfortunately, that means you won't be able to try before you buy. But the brands wide-ranging 32A to 44DD bras and XS to 3X sizing on sleepwear and undies means they just may carry your ideal fit.

The online offerings will give those on the hunt for steamy pieces so much to choose from. There's a whopping total of 90 different styles, plus bedroom-friendly accessories like handcuffs and eye masks (yes, you read that correctly).

A peak at the Savage x Fenty Instagram feed will give you a taste of what's to come from the line. Rihanna and her girl gang model bralettes, corsets, garters, and that's just a small portion of all the items the site will carry.

Prices start as low as $14.50 for panties and cap at $99 for jumpsuits, so the collection is actually quite affordable for a celebrity-branded line. Offerings also include robes and rompers, proof that Rih Rih truly outdid herself with a full lingerie lineup.

Once the merch finally drops, finding pieces that suit your fancy will boil down to how you want to express your sexy. There are four capsule collections within the line that address different bedroom moods.

"On the Reg" is the core collection, featuring your classic T-shirt bras and seamless undies, perfect for everyday comfort and lounging. Then there's "U Cute", the more feminine subset of undergarments adorned with lace and girlish details. The "Damn" lineup of products pretty much speaks for itself, sex appeal bursting from every suggestive romper, garter, and bodysuit featured in the capsule. And although you can never really have too much sexy, the "Black Widow" collection borderline does just that, including the most risqué cupless bodysuits, open-back bikinis, and half-cup bras the entire Savage x Fenty brand has to offer.

As anything Rihanna releases on the market tends to do, Savage x Fenty lingerie just may sell out lickety-split. When you're a fashion icon, beauty mogul, and music legend in the making all in one, that's just the kind of effect you have on consumers.

So, you're going to need your fingers ready to hack away at the Savage website when the time comes. With merch only available online, there's likely to be tons of fans flooding the site at once — and that could only mean the launch can get a little crazy if the supply can't meet the Rihanna-crazed demand.