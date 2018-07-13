So, tell me what you want, what you really, really want! If you inner 'late '90s and early '00s kid loved Spice Girls-inspired fashion and footwear, you need to cop a pair — or three— of the Rocket Dog RD x California Girls platforms. They are the catalyst that will allow you to channel your inner Scary, Posh, Baby, Ginger, and/or Sporty. The shoes are the first collab for a new pop-up program and were designed by stylist Chloe Bartoli, who has worked with everyone from Cara Delevingne to Shay Mitchell.

Rocket Dog rose to prominence in the '90s via its instantly recognizable platform sandals and stacked sneaks. The new collection echoes that ethos but with a modern, millennial twist.

Future collections will be designed by new influencers and tastemakers. But you're going to fall madly and deeply in love with Bartoli's collection. They will take you to new heights — literally. You will get a legit lift from the combat boots, sneakers, and slides that comprise the range.

These shoes are all about stacked soles. They are quite similar to the recent Miley Cyrus x Converse drop, which featured classic Chuck Taylor silhouettes sitting on a chunky platform.

You will want to rock every pair in this cute capsule collection.

Pull yourself up by your boot straps!

Everything from the colors to the shapes to the materials are oh-so-'00s.

These striped plats will take you to new heights.

The patterned, plaid boots are so punk rock and that textured heel platform sole is everything.

These get the red out.

1. Not So Basic Black

2. The Electric Slide

Courtesy of Rocket Dog Rocker Crimson Slide $55 These slides are anything but tricked out shower shoes. The red hue, the faux fur fabric, and the elevated sole are super sexy — even if you wear them with socks 'n' sweats. Seriously, you could live in these. Buy Now

3. Mile High Platforms

Courtesy of Rocket Dog Acid Rock Black Platform Sneaker $85 These striped and chunky towering platforms look like something Lady Gaga would wear. You will certainly grow a few inches when wearing these. Buy Now

4. Mortal Combat

5. Raver Chic

Courtesy of Rocket Dog Raver Cali Silver Platform Sneaker $75 Grab your glow stick and get your glitter on — your feet! You can wear these club-worthy silver shoes with leggings or a monochromatic ensemble for a little POW! Pair them with a mini skirt, cropped skinnies, an LBD, whatever. They go with er'thing. Buy Now

6. Baby Spice, Is That You?

Courtesy of Rocket Dog Rage Cali White Platform Boot $95 This glossy white platform combat boots look like a modern version of Baby Spice's fave footwear. The contrasting sole is such a cool detail. Buy Now

We're pausing not for station identification but to remember that the Spice Girls were super stylish and emblematic of the '90s and '00s.

7. Silver Star

8. Raver Cali Black Platform Sneaker

Courtesy of Rocket Dog Raver Cali Black Platform Sneaker $75 The Rocket Dog x Chloe Bartoli collection has its version of a creeper. Check out that sole sparkle. Black is never, ever boring with this collection. Buy Now

The entire collection is super affordable — nothing is over $100. The range starts at $55 and goes up to $95.

You can wear these furry slides to the beach, in the dorm, while running errands, to Sunday brunch, and more. They are the ultimate in glam athleisure.

This is the coolest footwear collection we've seen in a while. They are '90s and '00s-inspired without being retro. You can also rock them for years to come.

What you want, what you really, really want, is several pairs of these shoes.