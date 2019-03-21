Where To Buy The Dunkin' x Saucony 2019 Sneakers Because They're Sweeter Than An Iced Mocha

While you might not usually associate your food with your footwear, food-themed apparel and accessories have become quite the fashion trend. Dunkin' and Saucony just dropped a new donut-inspired sneaker and the collaboration comes complete with all of the donut details. The Dunkin' Saucony Kinvara 10 is sweeter than a strawberry frosted and an iced mocha — for real. It's basically a Dunkin' dad shoe that anyone can wear.

The Dunkin' Saucony Kinvara 10 is the coffee shop and the sneaker company's second partnership. The iconic New England brands initially collaborated for the 2018 Boston Marathon via the the Kinvara 9 athletic trainer, which featured delicious Dunkin' hallmarks like sprinkles and the logo. The sequel — actually, it's a "refill" — is bolder, brighter, and arrives ahead of this year's race. The new edition of the running shoe arrives on March 21 via the Saucony site. Each adult pair costs $120. The kids' version retails for $65.

While this mashup may seem unexpected at first and on the surface, it totally makes sense once you think about it. The iconic New England brands are honoring the famous annual race as well as the not-so-obvious but wholly symbiotic relationship between running, coffee, and donuts. The beverage and sweet snacks are certainly fuel for runners who are participating in the marathon and beyond.

The sneakers will also be available on March 22 at local Marathon Sports stores in Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, and Wellesley, as well as via marathonsports.com. The shoes are available in men's sizes 7 through 15, in women's sizes 5 through12, and in big kids' sizes 10.5 through 6.

If you have a Homer Simpson-like love of donuts, you're so going to want a pair of these sneakers. They will suit you whether you are running the 26.2 or running errands.

The Saucony Kinvara 10 silhouette remain intact but it enjoys a fresh from the oven makeover courtesy of Dunkin'. The Dunkin' branding elevates the cool factor of these kicks. Playful elements have been added throughout lightweight sneaker. The coffee shop's classic and instantly familiar pink and orange palette factors heavily into the look of the shoe, while medallions inspired by the menu staple that is the strawberry frosted donut are attached to the laces. Speaking of laces, there are three sets of those — orange, pink, and white. The tongue features coffee cups while the reflective word "Boston" is stamped into the heel. The shoe designers truly considered all of the sugary and caffeinated details.

If you aren't a runner, that shouldn't deter you from grabbing a pair of these limited edition trainers. The pink and orange pops of color make these shoes the perfect finishing touch to any athleisure OOTD. You can totally wear them with an all-black ensemble and you'll make quite a foodie fashion statement. Expect people to ask "Where did you get those?!" anytime you slip into these sneakers.

Here are two bonuses elements. The Dunkin' Saucony Kinvaras are packaged in a custom Dunkin' donut box, too. You can repurpose it and use it to store valuables under your bed or on a top shelf.

The super cute "Boston Runnah" tee is available in sizes XS to XL and will pair well with the sneakers.

Grab the shoes and shirts while they're fresh and available. They're too sweet to not sell out on the quick.