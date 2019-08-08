Pokémania is set to hit fever pitch this November with the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield, and boy does Nintendo know how to market their products. Since the Switch Lite will be hitting shelves in September, the company also announced that they will be releasing a special Sword and Shield themed console. So since there are only a few months left to get your pre-order in, here's where to buy the Pokémon Switch Lite in the UK.

Amazon is usually my first port of call since Prime is my bestie, but they seem to be taking forever to list this version of the Switch Lite for pre-order. Although, this may have something to do with the release date for this console. The Zacian and Zamazenta edition will arrive on Nov. 8 as opposed to the initial Switch Lite release of Sep. 20. Amazon is currently listing the regular version for pre-order, so it may just be a case of waiting a month for the Pokémon version to be made available. Amazon U.S. currently has this edition on their site, but it's unavailable for pre-order as of today (Aug. 8).

Not all hope is lost, however. Thankfully there are a handful of UK stores that you can pre-order this beauty from, as was the case when the limited edition bundle of Sword and Shield was first announced (which is now available to pre-order on Amazon). At the moment, this version of the Switch Lite can be purchased via Smyths Toys and Littlewoods.

As someone who has both the games and the console on pre-order now, I'd recommend going through Smyths. For some reason, Littlewoods have the Pokémon Switch Lite priced at an extortionate £259.99 when the console is listed on Smyths for £199.99. The regular version for the console is also £199.99 on Amazon, so I'm not too sure why Littlewoods are adding an extra £60 on top of that.

The Zacian and Zamanzenta edition doesn't include anything that the regular Switch Lite doesn't have — the decals and colours of the console are themed to fit the games. Instead of the yellow, turquoise, and grey colours and pale grey buttons, this edition is light grey and has magenta and cyan coloured buttons to match with the two mascot characters. There are also decals of Zacian and Zamazenta on the back of the Switch Lite, much like the Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu & Eevee edition of the Nintendo Switch released last November.

And if you're after the dual pack as well (the limited edition console does not come with the games), Smyths have it retailed a few pounds cheaper at £94.99. The dual edition is currently listed at £99.99 on Amazon, Argos, and GAME.

You can pre-order both games separately for the usual Switch game price of £49.99. But, the dual pack comes in a pretty dope steelbook case, and also includes an adorable figurine of the three starter Pokémon for this generation. As Smyths details on their site, this edition also comes with an Athletic Outfit digital download for your character and two codes that include exclusive Dynamax crystals.

So if you want to go full out with the release of Pokémon Sword & Shield this November, pre-order the console and games ASAP before they go out of stock. You gotta catch 'em all, after all.