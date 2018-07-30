Mickey and Minnie Mouse are having many fashion and beauty moments this year. From the New Balance sneaker capsule to the Target beauty set, these Disney icons are everywhere. Now, international makeup brush company Spectrum has created a Minnie Mouse makeup bag and brush collection — and it's the cutest thing you will see on Instagram all day. The polka dot and millennial pink range will be available to UK, European, and Australian customers as of Aug. 9.

But do not fret if you are a Disney-phile, enchanted by these pieces, and based in the U.S. The brand does ship internationally, according to the details on its site. So if you are cool with paying those shipping costs and any other applicable fees, you can certainly shop this set.

The collection, in which Minnie's signature polka dot hair bow is prominently featured, includes a metallic, foil-look cross body.

There's also a top zipper wristlet pouch, which you can use for makeup and tools. You can also utilize it for those late nights where you need to carry minimal essentials in a lightweight but stylish way. The bag boasts rainbow polka dots and a wrist hook.

There is also a rainbow-hued collection of brushes — red, pink, mint green, baby blue, yellow, and more.

The heads and handles match — too cute. There's also what looks like a hand mirror that takes it shape from Minnie's silhouette

So many fans have weighed in in the comments section, asking why these products aren't so easily or readily available in the U.S.

Here's the deal. The brand is super responsive in the comments of the post. It asked curious and passionate customers to slide into its DMs, all the while confirming that it is working hard on getting the necessary U.S. approvals and licenses.

As mentioned previously, you can order the items and have them shipped to you.

Check the FAQ page for further information and specifics if you must have these Minnie makeup bags and simply cannot live without them. We don't blame you, though. They are adorbs AF.

Courtesy of Spectrum Collections

Here is the shipping information in black and white.

It's easy to see why this Minnie Mouse range would be so coveted by fans. They are really sweet — and will add a dose of cuteness to your main handbag or your general makeup storage area.

They can be repurposed and used as accessories with your outfit, too. The possibilities are certainly endless and the Minnie makeup bags are malleable when it comes to the functions they serve.

Plus, it's the 90th anniversary of both Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

Fans of all ages and generations want to celebrate these beloved and iconic characters.

Minnie's instantly recognizable signatures dominate this range.

The brushes capture all of the colors of the rainbow, too.

Courtesy of New Balance

ICYMI and for eye candy purposes — here is a pair of the New Balance kicks with all the Minnie bells and whistles.

Courtesy of Target

This bath sponge is part of the Target x Disney beauty offerings.

It's certainly been a Minnie-riffic and Mickey-tastic year and we are totally besotted by the Spectrum makeup bags and more. The brand has done Disney Princess collabs in the past. Going on its site is like going down a beautiful rabbit hole.

It's a #ByeMoney #HelloMinnie collection for sure!