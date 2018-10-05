I was just getting over the excitement following Pandora's collaboration with Disney when all of a sudden, Vans announced it too was working with everyone's fave childhood brand. To celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday (the guy sure is getting on), Vans has released an incredibly nostalgic collection of Mickey and Minnie-inspired shoes as well as other accessories and clothing. Interested? Well, here's where you can buy the Vans x Mickey Mouse collection in the UK.

The range features not only shoes, but socks, bags, hats, tees, and sweaters. There are 11 designs with different colours to suit all tastes. Each piece is bright, fun, and youthful, and ranges from subtly decorated white trainers to full on red spotty bags and jumpers. There are Fantasia references and nods to the Disney's classic black and white silent film Plane Crazy, and each shoe design has a hidden Mickey outline on the tongue.

The great news is that you can shop the entire line from today online at Vans' website. You can also shop the collection in store, but I predict it's going to fly off the shelves pretty quickly so get in there fast. Prices range from £12 to £90, so everything is fairly affordable. There's also a seriously adorable toddler collection with diddy shoes that are seriously cute AF.

Disney's latest collaboration of note before this one was with jewellery brand Pandora. Each piece is available for under £80, and the range features chic charms with characters like Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Tinker Bell, and even Snow White's bird pal.

Keep scrolling to check out the five coolest pieces from the Disney x Vans collection (IMHO of course).

Disney x Vans Hyper Minnie Crew Socks £15 Disney x Vans If you want in on this collection but don't fancy spending the big bucks, pick up a pair of socks. These are my favourite due to their vibrant colours and fun pattern. Imagine how cool they'd look popping out of the top of some high-tops.

Disney x Vans Slide-On Shoes £37 Disney x Vans Shoe options aren't just limited to trainers and the colder months. These slip-ons are perhaps the cutest pool sliders for summertime we've ever seen. Pick them up now so you have your summer 2019 shoes all ready to go.

