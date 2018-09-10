Rapper and new mom Cardi B is having quite a few fashion and beauty moments lately. Tom Ford has named a brand new lipstick after Cardi B and the shade is totally fitting for the sartorially adventurous star. The lippie arrived after the singer sported a sexy pixie to the VMAs and was involved in a heavily publicized spat with rival rapper Nicki Minaj at NYFW this past weekend.

The liplicious color is simply and effectively christened "Cardi." It's a bright, sexy, and sheer blue — as seen with the kiss print reveal image on the official Tom Ford Beauty Instagram. It's a unique and daring color — and it's not exactly a shade for everyday or office wear. However, it is a sexy, fun hue that makeupistas will certainly want to swipe across the puckers for a night out.

Ford has added 30 new hues to the Tom Ford Boys & Girls lipstick collection. The range is comprised of clutch-sized minis, which cost $36 per tube. All of the lippies are named after friends and collaborators.

Other Tom Ford associates getting their own mini lippie include Kaia Gerber, Kendrick Lamar, and more, according to Women's Wear Daily. The only additional shade to have its debut is Imari. But RN, it's all about Tom Ford x Cardi!

Doesn't it slay? It's the kind of transformative, statement-making color that you wear with a bare face and still look glam AF.

Cardi B also shared the lipstick shade on her own personal Instagram, grabbing well over a million likes in the process. In the caption, she thanked the designer and even hinted that this might the start of something more. She wrote, "So excited for this and what's to come."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To come? Does that mean more Tom Ford x Cardi B beauty collabs are on deck? We can only hope that this fabulous and fashionable twosome is in cahoots for additional products.

Remember when she rocked ice blue, mega long locks a month ago? Blue is soooo Cardi's color.

The Tom Ford lippie marks Cardi’s first makeup collab and she is making a splash with it — as if we would have expected anything less from her or from Tom Ford.

Tom Ford Boys & Girls in Cardi $36 It's a high drama hue! The texture is creamy and the packaging is discreet. It comes packaged in a sleek square white case with gold accents, while TF's initials are stamped into the slanted tip. Buy Now

If you want to get your well-manicured mitts on this lippie, you are basically outta luck RN. Cardi shared that her TFB lipstick sold out upon dropping in a follow up Insta post.

Courtesy of Tom Ford Beauty

I was unable to add a tube to my cart on the site as of press time, as well. Therefore, you may find yourself impatiently waiting for a restock.

Cardi's legion of fans can celebrate the fact that their fave has achieved another career milestone by having her own Tom Ford lipstick shade. Its instant sell-out status speaks volumes to how much her fans love her style.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hopefully, the "Bodak Yellow" singer will post a pic while rocking Cardi on her pout.