Zoe Sugg (aka Zoella) is the astonishingly successful vlogger who has built up a following of nearly five million subscribers on her YouTube channel and just over double that on her Instagram. She's pretty much beloved by all, and has produced books, bath bombs and everything in between. In recent years, she's really been taking the beauty world by storm, but she's yet to take on makeup — until now. The star recently announced she's collaborating with American brand Colourpop. Here's everything you need to know about the range, from where to buy Zoella's ColourPop collection in the UK to what is in the range.

Perhaps the coolest thing about the range is that it is — wait for it — BRUNCH inspired. Yep, you read that right; Zoe's collection is designed around the idea of our favourite meal ever (anyone else feel they could eat brunch food all day, every day?!). It features everything from highlighters to matte lipsticks, but the pièce de résistance has to be the eyeshadow palette, which quite frankly looks epic. Everything is served up in the must fun, vibrant brunch-inspired packaging, and the prices are all rather fair ($5 to $18 in the U.S.).

Revealing the collection in an Instagram post, Zoe wrote:

"I can finally share the exciting news that I’ve collaborated with @colourpopcosmetics on a makeup collection! As most of you know, I’ve loved and used Colourpop for years (their eyeshadows and liquid lipsticks in particular are a staple for me) so I was delighted that they wanted to work with me on a collection!"

She then continued, describing the collection itself:

"The theme and design is brunch with your besties (my fave meal time 🥞) and with its 70’s design elements & perfect colours & formulations, I am OBSESSED with it all (have been sneakily using it for months, every eyeshadow look I’ve worn has been from the Brunch Date palette)."

Just two days ago, Zoe took to her YouTube channel to fully show off her new collection, with swatches, and the first real look at the products. She explains that originally, the collection had taken on a Valentine's theme, but she wanted something that reflected love between friends rather than romantic relationships more, which is why she chose the fun brunch date idea. Zoe also reveals the line has a distinctly 70s feel which she loves, and that choosing the names for her products (particularly the eyeshadow shades) was the most fun yet challenging part of designing her own makeup range.

You can watch Zoe talk about her entire collection in her YouTube video:

Zoe Sugg on YouTube

The Brunch Date collection is being released online at colourpop.com Feb 27 at 6 p.m. GMT for us in the UK. While it has not been announced yet whether there will be a specific UK stockist, Colourpop's website offers international shipping, so you'll still be able to get your hands on it fairly easily. You can also enter a giveaway in order to win the entire collection. Fingers crossed!