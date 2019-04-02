If you have a drawer filled with sticky, grimy old batteries and you don't know what to do with them, it's officially time you learn about where to recycle old batteries. Likely, you keep your decaying batteries in one place because you have no idea what to do with them, and are scared to touch them because for some reason, they're covered in a mystery film that your instincts tell you is not safe to touch. If it was also your instinct that tossing something as vial as a melted old battery in your trash will only increase the amount of hideous things in landfills, good on you.

But before you head to the recycling station, you'll need to sort things out. If it's a battery that you popped out of your TV remote or flashlight, it's called a single-use home battery. If its a battery that you extracted from a cell phone, computer, or a cordless tool or accessory, it's a rechargeable battery. There is a right way and a wrong way to dispose of old batteries, and unfortunately, if you accidentally pick the wrong way, the planet has to pay for it. Getting rid of single-use home batteries is a different process than getting rid of a rechargeable battery, so here's how to deal with both, properly.

Single-Use Battery David Becker/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you don't live in the state California, you might legally be able to throw your batteries in the trash, but that doesn't mean you should. Why? Because you can recycle them and that's much better for the planet. If you talk to your local waste department, they might tell you that alkaline batteries are safe to put in the trash, and that's technically true, due to the Mercury-Containing and Rechargeable Battery Management Act(passed in 1996) that stopped use of mercury in alkaline batteries, making them less problematic when disposed in landfills. But just because they won't cause catastrophic complications at the landfill, doesn't mean you should send them there in the first place. General rule of recycling thumb: if you can avoid sending things to the landfills, you should. To find a recycling facility near you, check out Earth911’s Recycling Search. Alternatively, Battery Solutions and Call2Recycle both offer options for recycling alkaline batteries in the mail, so that you don't even have to leave the house to do something good for the planet — or at least stop yourself from making the planet worse.