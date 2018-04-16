Dell x Nikki Reed's Gold Ring Collection Was Made From Recycled Laptop Motherboards & We're Shook

Your unwanted e-trash just got turned into treasure that you're actually going to want to wear. Dell and Nikki Reed created a line of rings made from recycled computer motherboards. The technology brand asked the sustainable designer and actor to make trash into dainty jewelry, and the outcome was so good. After seeing these rings, you'll want to recycle all of your old items.

You might not know it, but there is a whole lot of silver and gold in your old technology. So much so that Reed could create an entire line of rings made from a combination of recycled 14 and 18 carat gold and sustainable jewels.

The Bayou with Love Collection features four different rings. There's two-stone, the-stone, and six-tone sapphire rings as well as a three-stone turquoise pinky ring. All of them are made form sustainably sourced stones and, according to the press release, were inspired by the waters of Earth specifically for Earth Day.

“Bayou with Love was created to bring greater awareness to the human impact on our planet and show that beautiful items can come from sustainably sourced and recycled materials,” said Nikki Reed, co-founder of Bayou with Love. “By recycling gold that was once considered ‘waste,’ Dell and I are working to create an environment where we continuously reuse resources and strive for zero waste.”

Courtesy Dell

As far as shopping goes, you have a few options. You can buy directly from the Bayou website starting April 22. The line ranges from $160 to $180, depending on how many jewels you're looking to rock on your finger. The rings are limited edition and limited quantity, so you're going to want to act fast.

There's one other way to get in on the bling. Starting April 20, Dell will be giving away a ring with every purchase of the new rose gold and alpine white XPS 13 laptop. While the price tag of $2,000 is slightly higher than just buying a ring, it's a great way to get involved full circle.

“Materials innovation – where and how we source things like plastic, carbon fiber and now gold for our products – is increasingly important for us," said Jeff Clarke, Dell vice chairman. "When you think about the fact that there is up to 800x more gold in a ton of motherboards than a ton of ore from the earth, you start to realize the enormous opportunity we have to put valuable materials to work. Nikki Reed gets that and so do we. It takes constantly thinking outside of the box and pushing the boundaries of innovation to solve some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.”

Courtesy of Dell

Since 2012, Dell has recycled 50 million pounds of materials into new Dell products. By 2020, with the Legacy of Good Program, the brand is hoping to reach 100 million pounds of recycled materials, according to Dell's YouTube video.

"This idea that we can somehow marry technology with sustainability is, if you ask me, the future," Reed says in the video. "I think what initially made me want to start Bayou was the desire to find products in the fashion industry that were ethically made, that were sustainable, that were chemical free and I couldn't find any."

There are more ways to get involved in the recycling process, besides just buying pretty jewelry too. All you have to do to get involved is to drop your computer off at a local Goodwill, according to the video. After that, the brand will hand it off to Dell to do the rest.

Courtesy of Dell

The future of fashion is here, my friends, and it is bright.