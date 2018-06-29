Where To See Fireworks On The 4th Of July 2018 All Over The U.S.

The Fourth of July is all about partaking in the most summery activities possible: throwing a barbecue and eating outside, hanging out at the beach or the pool, and generally just enjoying being outside. It's also a holiday that is synonymous with fireworks. Throughout the country, it's impossible to go almost anywhere on July 3rd or 4th without seeing the sky light up with a million different colors following a huge boom. Fireworks can be dangerous and a little scary, but there's no denying that they're beautiful to look at. If you want to check them out this year, you're better off going to a legitimate firework show, which, of course, can be found in thousands of different spots throughout the United States. There are so many shows, actually, that it can be hard to decide where you're going to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Some firework celebration shows are on the small side, while others are huge: think hundreds of blasts over the course of an hour, gigantic sparklers that take over the sky, and crazy crowds. The elaborate shows are usually the best, with the coolest firework options and the best colors. Watching one of these shows close to your home can be so much fun - not to mention a whole lot safer than the idea of illegally purchasing and setting off your own fireworks (please don't do that).

While it's hard to make a list of where to catch every single firework show throughout the country (there are thousands of them!), we've put together a list of some of the biggest and best shows all over the place. Below are a few spots to watch fireworks this Fourth of July to really make some memories:

141st Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks - New York City, New York

When: 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Along the East River - go to the FDR Drive for the best view.

2Broadway at the Beach - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

When: 10 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

3Disney's Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky - Orlando, Florida

When: 9:15 p.m. on Jul. 3 and 4

Where: Magic Kingdom Park

4Independence Eve Celebration - Denver, Colorado

When: Starting at 8 p.m. on Jul. 3

Where: Downtown Denver's Civic Center Park

5Go 4th on the River - New Orleans

When: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Crescent Park in the French Market District

6Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular - Boston, Massachusetts

When: 8 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: The Charles River, at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade between the Longfellow and Massachusetts Avenue Bridges, on both the Boston and Cambridge sides of the river.

7Fourth of July Fireworks - Washington, D.C.

When: 9:09 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: The National Mall

8Miami Beach's Fire on the Fourth - Miami Beach, Florida

When: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: North Beach Bandshell Park

9Addison Kaboom Town! - Dallas, Texas

When: Event begins at 5 p.m. on Jul. 3

Where: Addison Circle Park

10Colonial Williamsburg 4th of July - Williamsburg, Virginia

When: Event begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 10 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Palace Green

11Big Bay Boom - San Diego, California

When: 9 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: San Diego Bay, although you can view the fireworks from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District, Coronado Ferry Landing, and basically anywhere on the water.

124th of July Blast - Charleston, South Carolina

When: Event begins at 6 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Patriots Point

13Seafair Summer 4th — Seattle

When: Event begins at 12 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Gas Work Parks

14Red, White & Boom! Celebration — Minneapolis

When: Event begins at 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: The Illinois River

15Rockaway 4th of July - Rockaway Beach, Oregon

When: Event and parade begins at 11 a.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Rockaway Beach

16Wawa Welcome America! — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When: 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

17Fourth of July Fireworks - Honolulu, Hawaii

When: Around 8:30 p.m.

Where: Ala Moana Beach Park

18Fair Saint Louis - St. Louis, Missouri

When: 9 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Gateway Arch National Park

19Newport Independence Day Celebration - Newport, Rhode Island

When: 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Lake Memphremagog

20H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks - Austin, Texas

When: 8:30 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Vic Mathias Shores

21Independence Day Celebrations - Jekyll Island, Georgia

When: 9 p.m. on Jul. 3

Where: Fireworks are best viewed from the beach between the Holiday Inn Resort and south to the Days Inn on the island’s oceanfront side.

22Jackson Hole 4th of July Parade - Jackson Hole, Wyoming

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Enjoy fireworks shows at two locations: the base of Snow King Mountain in the Town of Jackson and at the base of the Tetons in Teton Village

23Music City July 4th: Let Freedom Sing! — Nashville

When: Event begins at 12 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Cumberland Riverfront

24Fourth of July Fireworks — Chicago, Illinois

When: 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Navy Pier

25Oceanfest - Jersey Shore, New Jersey

When: 9 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Long Branch

26Marblehead Fireworks & Harbor Illumination - Marblehead, Massachusetts

When: 8:30 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Launched off a barge at the mouth of Marblehead Harbor, which creates ideal viewing opportunities for the public from the parks at Fort Sewall, Chandler Hovey Park, and Crocker Park, as well as for boaters, yacht club members at the five clubs that are located around the harbor as well as several private residences all around the harbor and Marblehead Neck.

27Lights on the Lake - Lake Tahoe, Nevada

When: 9:45 p.m. on Jul. 4

Where: Lake Tahoe

