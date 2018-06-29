The Fourth of July is all about partaking in the most summery activities possible: throwing a barbecue and eating outside, hanging out at the beach or the pool, and generally just enjoying being outside. It's also a holiday that is synonymous with fireworks. Throughout the country, it's impossible to go almost anywhere on July 3rd or 4th without seeing the sky light up with a million different colors following a huge boom. Fireworks can be dangerous and a little scary, but there's no denying that they're beautiful to look at. If you want to check them out this year, you're better off going to a legitimate firework show, which, of course, can be found in thousands of different spots throughout the United States. There are so many shows, actually, that it can be hard to decide where you're going to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Some firework celebration shows are on the small side, while others are huge: think hundreds of blasts over the course of an hour, gigantic sparklers that take over the sky, and crazy crowds. The elaborate shows are usually the best, with the coolest firework options and the best colors. Watching one of these shows close to your home can be so much fun - not to mention a whole lot safer than the idea of illegally purchasing and setting off your own fireworks (please don't do that).

While it's hard to make a list of where to catch every single firework show throughout the country (there are thousands of them!), we've put together a list of some of the biggest and best shows all over the place. Below are a few spots to watch fireworks this Fourth of July to really make some memories:

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images News/Getty Images When: 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: Along the East River - go to the FDR Drive for the best view. Get more info here.

When: 10 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Get more info here.

Giphy When: 9:15 p.m. on Jul. 3 and 4 Where: Magic Kingdom Park Get more info here.

When: Starting at 8 p.m. on Jul. 3 Where: Downtown Denver's Civic Center Park Get more info here.

Giphy When: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: Crescent Park in the French Market District Get more info here.

When: 8 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: The Charles River, at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade between the Longfellow and Massachusetts Avenue Bridges, on both the Boston and Cambridge sides of the river. Get more info here.

When: 9:09 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: The National Mall Get more info here.

When: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: North Beach Bandshell Park Get more info here.

Giphy When: Event begins at 5 p.m. on Jul. 3 Where: Addison Circle Park Get more info here.

When: Event begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 10 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: Palace Green Get more info here.

When: 9 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: San Diego Bay, although you can view the fireworks from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District, Coronado Ferry Landing, and basically anywhere on the water. Get more info here.

Giphy When: Event begins at 6 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: Patriots Point Get more info here.

When: Event begins at 12 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: Gas Work Parks Get more info here.

When: Event begins at 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: The Illinois River Get more info here.

Giphy When: Event and parade begins at 11 a.m. on Jul. 4 Where: Rockaway Beach Get more info here.

When: 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Get more info here.

When: Around 8:30 p.m. Where: Ala Moana Beach Park Get more info here.

When: 9 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: Gateway Arch National Park Get more info here.

When: 8:30 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: Vic Mathias Shores Get more info here.

When: 9 p.m. on Jul. 3 Where: Fireworks are best viewed from the beach between the Holiday Inn Resort and south to the Days Inn on the island’s oceanfront side. Get more info here.

Giphy When: 10 p.m. Where: Enjoy fireworks shows at two locations: the base of Snow King Mountain in the Town of Jackson and at the base of the Tetons in Teton Village Get more info here.

When: Event begins at 12 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: Cumberland Riverfront Get more info here.

When: 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: Navy Pier Get more info here.

When: 9 p.m. on Jul. 4 Where: Long Branch Get more info here.