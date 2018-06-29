Where To See Fireworks On The 4th Of July 2018 All Over The U.S.
The Fourth of July is all about partaking in the most summery activities possible: throwing a barbecue and eating outside, hanging out at the beach or the pool, and generally just enjoying being outside. It's also a holiday that is synonymous with fireworks. Throughout the country, it's impossible to go almost anywhere on July 3rd or 4th without seeing the sky light up with a million different colors following a huge boom. Fireworks can be dangerous and a little scary, but there's no denying that they're beautiful to look at. If you want to check them out this year, you're better off going to a legitimate firework show, which, of course, can be found in thousands of different spots throughout the United States. There are so many shows, actually, that it can be hard to decide where you're going to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Some firework celebration shows are on the small side, while others are huge: think hundreds of blasts over the course of an hour, gigantic sparklers that take over the sky, and crazy crowds. The elaborate shows are usually the best, with the coolest firework options and the best colors. Watching one of these shows close to your home can be so much fun - not to mention a whole lot safer than the idea of illegally purchasing and setting off your own fireworks (please don't do that).
While it's hard to make a list of where to catch every single firework show throughout the country (there are thousands of them!), we've put together a list of some of the biggest and best shows all over the place. Below are a few spots to watch fireworks this Fourth of July to really make some memories:
141st Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks - New York City, New York
When: 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Along the East River - go to the FDR Drive for the best view.
2Broadway at the Beach - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
When: 10 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
3Disney's Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky - Orlando, Florida
When: 9:15 p.m. on Jul. 3 and 4
Where: Magic Kingdom Park
4Independence Eve Celebration - Denver, Colorado
When: Starting at 8 p.m. on Jul. 3
Where: Downtown Denver's Civic Center Park
5Go 4th on the River - New Orleans
When: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Crescent Park in the French Market District
6Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular - Boston, Massachusetts
When: 8 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: The Charles River, at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade between the Longfellow and Massachusetts Avenue Bridges, on both the Boston and Cambridge sides of the river.
7Fourth of July Fireworks - Washington, D.C.
When: 9:09 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: The National Mall
8Miami Beach's Fire on the Fourth - Miami Beach, Florida
When: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: North Beach Bandshell Park
9Addison Kaboom Town! - Dallas, Texas
When: Event begins at 5 p.m. on Jul. 3
Where: Addison Circle Park
10Colonial Williamsburg 4th of July - Williamsburg, Virginia
When: Event begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 10 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Palace Green
11Big Bay Boom - San Diego, California
When: 9 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: San Diego Bay, although you can view the fireworks from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District, Coronado Ferry Landing, and basically anywhere on the water.
124th of July Blast - Charleston, South Carolina
When: Event begins at 6 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Patriots Point
13Seafair Summer 4th — Seattle
When: Event begins at 12 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Gas Work Parks
14Red, White & Boom! Celebration — Minneapolis
When: Event begins at 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: The Illinois River
15Rockaway 4th of July - Rockaway Beach, Oregon
When: Event and parade begins at 11 a.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Rockaway Beach
16Wawa Welcome America! — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
When: 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway
17Fourth of July Fireworks - Honolulu, Hawaii
When: Around 8:30 p.m.
Where: Ala Moana Beach Park
18Fair Saint Louis - St. Louis, Missouri
When: 9 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Gateway Arch National Park
19Newport Independence Day Celebration - Newport, Rhode Island
When: 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Lake Memphremagog
20H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks - Austin, Texas
When: 8:30 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Vic Mathias Shores
21Independence Day Celebrations - Jekyll Island, Georgia
When: 9 p.m. on Jul. 3
Where: Fireworks are best viewed from the beach between the Holiday Inn Resort and south to the Days Inn on the island’s oceanfront side.
22Jackson Hole 4th of July Parade - Jackson Hole, Wyoming
When: 10 p.m.
Where: Enjoy fireworks shows at two locations: the base of Snow King Mountain in the Town of Jackson and at the base of the Tetons in Teton Village
23Music City July 4th: Let Freedom Sing! — Nashville
When: Event begins at 12 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Cumberland Riverfront
24Fourth of July Fireworks — Chicago, Illinois
When: 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Navy Pier
25Oceanfest - Jersey Shore, New Jersey
When: 9 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Long Branch
26Marblehead Fireworks & Harbor Illumination - Marblehead, Massachusetts
When: 8:30 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Launched off a barge at the mouth of Marblehead Harbor, which creates ideal viewing opportunities for the public from the parks at Fort Sewall, Chandler Hovey Park, and Crocker Park, as well as for boaters, yacht club members at the five clubs that are located around the harbor as well as several private residences all around the harbor and Marblehead Neck.
27Lights on the Lake - Lake Tahoe, Nevada
When: 9:45 p.m. on Jul. 4
Where: Lake Tahoe