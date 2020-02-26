The news that Glossier's sub-brand Glossier Play is going on a hiatus hit some beauty fans hard. If you were a lover of Play's vibrant aesthetic and long-lasting formulas, you likely fall into the devastated category. And even though it's not clear if the brand will disappear for good, you're probably already planning to stock up on Glossier Play products.

Luckily, that's a pretty easy task. Every single product is still available on the Glossier site. You can pick up Play's highly pigmented Colorslide pencils for £14, the shiny, but non-sticky, lip lacquer for £14, and the powerful Niteshine highlighter for £17. The sub-brand's duo of tools is also still within reach, with the Blade sharpener setting you back just £4 and the Detailer applicator costing £6. (Or buy both together for the discounted price of £14).

In fact, the only Play product you might want to consider investing in ASAP is Glitter Gelée. Set to be discontinued on March 2, the £12 sparkly gel that can be applied anywhere you like is in stock in all four shades.

Its removal from the brand's online shelves comes after criticism of its environmentally harmful glitter. Glossier attempted to recreate the product with bio-glitter, but weren't "able to make a product that [they] love," founder Emily Weiss revealed in a statement.

Glossier

So if you can't bear to part with Glitter Gelée, try to ensure you're not allowing glitter into the waterways when removing.

Standard shipping (two to five business days) is free for orders totalling £30 and over. Otherwise, standard delivery costs £4 and next business day is £6.

The brand says the eyeliner and lip lacquer's shade range will be extended, per Business of Fashion, suggesting Play will remain on the site for some time. I've reached out to Glossier to confirm.

Those who live close to London have a second way to bag Glossier Play. In Nov. 2019, the brand launched a pop-up shop in the big city. Initially scheduled to shut its doors in Feb. 2020, its immense popularity means it'll remain open until the end of the year. (In fact, per Stylist, the London location is the brand's most successful pop-up ever.)

With highly Instagrammable decor and secret doors, the temporary store is the place to while away a dreary Sunday afternoon. And when you finally get tired of browsing, take advantage of the array of comfy seats on offer.

The store is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, and 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays. Find the full address here.