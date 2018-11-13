Where To Stream The First 'Fantastic Beasts' Before 'The Crimes Of Grindelwald' Hits Theaters

In 2016, five years after the last film in the original series, fans of the Harry Potter universe were overjoyed to get an entirely new adventure in a somewhat familiar setting with the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Following the adventures of magical animal expert Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he travels to the United States in the '20s, the film sets up a whole world of wizarding tales for Potterheads to follow. With the upcoming release of the series' second film The Crimes of Grindelwald', here's where to stream the first Fantastic Beasts to catch up on the action.

Unfortunately, no service is currently streaming the film as part of its existing library, meaning you'll have to pay out of pocket to see Scamander snag a Niffler. Still, plenty of services have it ready to go for rental at $2.99-$3.99 - Fandango's HD version is least expensive, and for the extra dollar all other services including YouTube, Google, Apple, and Vudu offer a 4K option. For the hardcore fans planning to analyze every frame for clues, you can purchase the 4K film from Vudu for $9.99 or an HD version from Amazon for $12.99.

The first film does an immense amount of heavy lifting to set up what Rowling has said would be a total of five films and reset the action to American territory. With the second film, the main body of action takes place in Paris, but it looks like we're headed back to Hogwarts (if only briefly), with the Mirror of Erised and the main hall making an appearance in the trailer.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Also making an appearance is Albus Dumbledore, several decades younger and played by Jude Law. Stating bluntly he "can't move against Grindelwald" (and patently setting up a mystery for future films to unravel), he sends Scamander out in his place to stop Grindelwald from breaking the truce between mankind and wizarddom.

Fans are already aware that Dumbledore and Grindelwald eventually come face to face in a legendary 1945 duel, with Dumbledore winning the supposedly unbeatable Elder Wand from him and ending the global wizarding war that's just getting warmed up in this film.

Rumors swirled that Rowling may have already revealed the locations of all five films back in a 2016 reply tweet asking how many movies there would be. Re-re-reconfirming there'd be five, she did so in five distinct languages.

While it could be utter coincidence the first number is English and the second in French, the idea of a third film set in Germany seems a little off-base; after all, there's no major wizarding school in Germany in the text, and the closest known tie to that location is Nurmengard, the prison Grindelwald built to hold his enemies, located in Austria.

Still, there's the country's famous Black Forest, a place with its own long history of ties to magic and legend. Until a third movie's confirmed, the best thing fans can do is wait and see...well, wait, see, and catch up on the first film before diving into the second, which comes out Nov. 16 in theaters.