Along with her Tardis trio, Jodie Whitaker is back as the infamous Time Lord in the 12th series of BBC's Doctor Who. The sci-fi drama's latest run will kick-off on New Year's Day, and ensure the new decade gets off to a flying start with the season's debut episode, Spyfall. But what can fans expect from the iconic franchise this time around, and where is Spyfall filmed?

Details of the filming locations for this specific episode are not yet apparent. So, for more insight into the production of Spyfall, I have reached out to the BBC for comment, and will update with any new info the minute it becomes available.

However, as Digital Spy reports, filming for Doctor Who's upcoming 12th season began in Cape Town, South Africa back in January 2019. And, according to entertainment news site CultBox, production also took place on the island of Tenerife and various other locations across the UK, including Barry, Wales. On top of that, the BBC reports that some filming took place in and around the city of Gloucester.

Although we're not entirely sure where the opening of series 12 is based, an official Spyfall synopsis, and the accompanying trailer, both tease that the Doctor Who cast will indeed travel the globe throughout the episode, which could very well suggest some of the more exciting locations listed above will be featured within the first episode. But for now, at least, we'll just have to wait and see.

BBC on YouTube

As the Radio Times reports, Doctor Who will return to BBC One on Wednesday, January 1, and along with Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole, and Bradley Walsh, Broadchurch's Jodie Whittaker is back to take on her latest set of adventures as the ever-mysterious Time Lord.

Season 12 will get underway with a two-part episode known as Spyfall, and as the James Bond-inspired title might suggest, viewers can expect the Doctor to channel her inner 007. In addition to the main cast, national treasure Stephen Fry is confirmed to be making an appearance throughout as a spymaster, who enlists the Doctor and her team onto an exciting new mission.

You can catch the first episode of Doctor Who's 12th series on New Year's Day at 6.55 p.m. on BBC One, and judging by what we know about the first episode, the new season is sure to be better than ever before. I can't wait.