Whether unfolding in Manhattan or the Catskills, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has always been grounded by a very specific New York sensibility. That was true even when Season 2 decamped briefly to Paris, but now, Midge isn't just spending a few days in Europe — she's embarking on a full-on national tour. That means the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 was largely filmed outside of New York — or at least, was made to look like it was. Most of the set photos so far have been from the show's home base in Manhattan, and it's unclear where exactly Midge will be stopping with Shy Baldwin or if the cast shot on-location for each city. However, we do know they'll hit at least one big beach destination: Miami.

Back in August, People published an exclusive on-set photo of Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) lounging poolside at the famed Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach. Midge appears to be enjoying the warm weather in all its sunny glory, while Susie — outfitted in her usual cap, pants, and leather jacket — looks to be having a difficult time beating the heat.

This came several months after Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle, who play Midge's parents Abe and Rose Weissman, hinted to Entertainment Tonight that at least part of Season 3 will take place in Miami. "I think I've heard that we're going to Miami in June. That's all I know," Shalhoub told the outlet at the time. "I don't know what that [entails]. It's about [Midge's] tour, but that's all I got."

Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

Beyond Miami, New York will continue to be a central part of the series, and the Season 3 trailer indicates tour stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Chicago — likely just a few of many places Midge will navigate while on the road. In March, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told Variety at PaleyFest that this season will expand Midge's world — and push her out of her comfort zone — more than ever before.

"Her journey this year that we've set out for her is it's the first time she's setting out as a road comic, it's the first time she's getting paid for this, it's the first time she's going to have consistency, and she's dealing with audiences that aren't her people," Sherman-Palladino explained. "That is going to bring its own story twist to it. We're definitely going to some different places in Season 3."